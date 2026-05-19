Mitigating shadow AI use among clinicians as demand grows

The use of unauthorized AI tools, known as shadow AI, can pose various patient safety, data privacy and compliance risks; still, clinicians are turning to these tools in their daily workflows. According to a 2025 Wolters Kluwer Health survey, 40% of healthcare professionals have encountered an unauthorized AI tool in their organizations, and nearly 20% have used them.

Shadow AI poses three primary risks, according to Sunny Kumar, M.D., partner at venture capital firm Informed Ventures. First, AI models are probabilistic by nature, making them prone to hallucinations. A rise in shadow AI use means a greater number of patient care tools aren't being monitored for such errors.

Second, data security risk rises significantly when multiple unauthorized AI tools are used within an organization, Kumar shared.

Third, patient concerns about AI usecould be exacerbated if unauthorized AI tools continue to proliferate.

To combat these risks, health system leaders must clamp down on shadow AI. But before they can develop strategies to contain its use, they must understand why clinicians are turning toward it in the first place.

Why clinicians are using shadow AI tools The use of shadow AI tools is rising primarily due to the need for faster workflows, with half of health professionals citing this as a top factor driving shadow AI use in the Wolters Kluwer Health survey. However, as demand grows, health systems may struggle to keep up, particularly as AI technology evolves, Girish Nadkarni, M.D., chief AI officer of the Mount Sinai Health System, said. "AI governance was built for predictive AI, one use case at a time," he said. "It doesn't work for generative AI. Workforce demand points to the need for much faster deployment." However, AI deployment processes tend to move slowly. Kumar noted that requests for proposals, procurement, IT and security clearances and long healthcare sales cycles can "drag adoption out for months or years." In lieu of quick deployment to meet workforce needs, clinicians may turn to unsanctioned AI tools to fill the gap. Health IT leaders have shared with Kumar that clinician demand is increasingly driving enterprise AI tool adoption; so much so that they are willing to pay out-of-pocket for AI tools that ease their workflows. According to health IT leaders, if organizations did not adopt a single enterprise solution, clinicians would buy their own tools, leading to multiple, unauthorized tools within a single organization and increasing IT complexity. Additionally, Kumar shared that clinicians are eager to experiment with AI tools that can take ancillary and administrative tasks off their plates. While the clamor for these tools may not be as loud as something like scribing, Kumar expects clinical demand to grow here as well.