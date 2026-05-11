Telehealth playbook aims to bolster rural hospitals amid funding crisis

Rural hospitals are in dire straits, facing workforce shortages, shrinking patient volumes and significant resource constraints. Adding fuel to the fire is H.R. 1, or the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which is expected to slash Medicaid and Affordable Care Act funding by nearly $1 trillion, exacerbating the financial instability rural hospitals already face.

Technology-enabled care, particularly telehealth, can offer a lifeline to struggling rural hospitals, enabling them to expand their workforce and improve access to care, thereby driving up patient volumes.

This led the Medical University of South Carolina and Manatt Health to collaborate on a playbook that offers rural hospitals a roadmap to bolster their telehealth strategies. Drawing from MUSC's experience in the arena, the playbook aims to help rural hospitals adopt and scale telehealth to build a more sustainable virtual care delivery model.

"We know that we have to rethink how rural healthcare is delivered," said Ryan Kruis, senior manager at Manatt. "And knowing some of the successes that MUSC has had, we really wanted to feature their [telehealth] work and feature the partnerships that they have been able to develop."

Why rural hospitals need a telehealth roadmap In an attempt to support rural hospitals amid the funding cuts approved through the OBBA, Congress created the Rural Health Transformation Program, a five-year initiative that will inject $50 billion into states to support rural health facilities. The funds, though unlikely to fully offset the OBBA cuts, are intended for certain approved use cases, including health technology implementation. This has created a new pathway for virtual care investment among rural hospitals, as well as a need for guidance as they consider how to incorporate these technologies into their clinical, financial and operational strategies. Kruis noted that with the launch of the RHTP, the time felt ripe for a playbook to guide rural hospitals in their telehealth partnership journey. Manatt conducted background research on the rural hospital landscape, landing on MUSC as an example of how telehealth can offer a lifeline to rural hospitals. Over the past 15 years, MUSC has developed numerous hospital-based telehealth services, including telestroke, tele-ICU, virtual nursing, telehospitalist, virtual palliative care, telepsychiatry and telebehavioral health, Emily Warr, administrator of the Center for Telehealth at MUSC, shared. "We've got lots of experience working with different hospitals of different sizes and levels of rurality in the state of South Carolina over the years," she said. To develop the playbook, Manatt and MUSC identified key strategies and best practices from the health system's partnerships with more than 40 hospitals across South Carolina. They also interviewed rural hospital CEOs to understand their unique needs, challenges and perceptions of telehealth partnership.