Physicians mostly agreed with AI in Utah's AI prescribing pilot

Utah's Department of Commerce has released data on its controversial AI prescribing pilot, showing that, in most cases, human clinicians who reviewed the AI system's renewal recommendation agreed with it.

The pilot, launched in January 2026, uses Doctronic's AI system to autonomously renew prescriptions. Per the agreement between the state and AI vendor, the system can process 30-, 60- or 90-day renewals for medications that a licensed provider has already prescribed. The pilot's goal is to lighten clinician workload, improve medication continuity and expand patient access by delegating repetitive healthcare tasks to AI, according to the Utah Office of Artificial Intelligence Policy.

What do early results show? According to newly released data, Doctronic's AI recommended prescription renewal in 72% of cases, which then went to a human physician for review. In the remaining 28% of cases, AI escalated the case to a human physician due to case characteristics, including the need for new lab work or complications. Among the cases where the AI suggested a prescription renewal, the reviewing physician agreed that a renewal was appropriate based on the AI's gathered information in 91% of cases. In the other 9% of cases, the reviewing physician wanted additional information, such as confirmatory lab results. In 69% cases where AI escalated to a physician, the physician agreed that the escalation was appropriate. For the remaining 31% of cases, the physician determined the escalation was overly cautious. "For a new system like this, overcaution is appropriate and welcome," the state's Office of Artificial Intelligence Policy noted in the data sheet. "In the long term, reducing overcaution without compromising safety would improve patient access to care, but we aren't rushing to see that happen."