How an advanced analytics tool can clean up 'clinical waste'

Reining in costs is an ongoing challenge in the U.S. healthcare industry. Stakeholders are employing various strategies to curb healthcare spending, which ballooned to $4.9 trillion in 2023, a 7.5% jump from $4.5 trillion in 2022. Numerous factors drive healthcare costs, many of which are outside the control of healthcare provider organizations. However, healthcare providers can contribute meaningfully to cost-cutting efforts by reducing avoidable clinical expenditures.

According to Arun T. Mathews, M.D., regional chief medical officer at MultiCare Health System, this was the primary goal of the health system's partnership with IllumiCare, a healthcare technology company. Through the partnership, the 13-hospital system has been able to reduce unnecessary expenditures on medications and laboratory orders, making healthcare operations more efficient.

"We paired with IllumiCare, [and] they did an analysis of our data and opportunities, and we asked them to focus on our laboratory and pharmaceutical opportunities to really just look at low-hanging fruit and also look at which prescribers these opportunities lay with," Mathews said. "And what we found was that there were some opportunities for optimization of prescribing patterns."

The tool has helped improve prescribing efficacy and reduced unnecessary orders within the health system. However, to reap these benefits, health system leaders had to first orchestrate change management across clinical teams.

What is 'clinical waste'? Avoidable clinical services, such as prescriptions and laboratory orders, are common in the U.S. healthcare system. A study published in 2021 revealed that most patients experience unnecessary testing on the first day of an inpatient hospital stay, with lab tests being the most common type of test ordered. Similarly, CDC data shows that 28% of antibiotic prescriptions are unnecessary. Mathews described these unnecessary clinical services as "clinical waste," noting that these additional expenses do not improve patient care. "In some instances, a patient does not need a daily blood draw of a CBC with a differential... And the actual additional benefit gained from a data standpoint for doing that every 24 hours may not be as helpful and, in fact, may have some detrimental effects to the patient," he said. He further noted that these additional expenses can be eliminated when physicians and prescribers have all the options regarding a particular treatment or medication in front of them. When clinical teams have the best and most current evidence and comparative data around one type of treatment versus another and the costs associated with those treatments, they will likely make the more cost-effective choice. This is especially critical for MultiCare, which, like other health systems across the country, is emerging from the financially stressful pandemic period. A report from the American Hospital Association showed that hospital expenses increased by 17.5 percent from 2019 to 2022, and hospital margins remained consistently negative in 2022. "Because of supply chain challenges, because of formulary challenges, we really made a determination that we needed to focus on financial stewardship, financial recovery," Mathews said. "And one of our avenues for exploration was understanding clinical stewardship at the point of clinical and medical decision-making." The health system began searching for a vendor partner who could help it tackle this challenge. Its venture arm, MultiCare Capital Partners, analyzed different investment opportunities. "One of our guiding principles in our investment thesis is that this has to be technology that we feel MultiCare would benefit from and could be integrated into our standard work," Mathews noted. MultiCare had an existing partnership with IllumiCare, inked in 2022, that focused on providing clinicians with automated recommendations for clinical trials at the point of care. MultiCare leaders decided that it made sense to engage the company to help formulate an intervention strategy for clinical waste, Mathews said. In July 2024, MultiCare began piloting IllumiCare's advanced analytics tool to address the health system's clinical waste issue.

Using advanced analytics to curb clinical waste On any given day, clinicians have to make innumerable decisions regarding patient care. Mathews explained that IllumiCare's clinical decision support (CDS) solution aims to support clinicians by contextualizing their treatment decisions and providing relevant information. The company's CDS solution, called Smart Ribbon, provides summaries of published studies and data on comparative treatments and therapies to help clinicians make the most clinically effective and cost-conscious treatment decisions for their patients, said IllumiCare CEO G.T. LaBorde. To provide these treatment recommendations, Smart Ribbon leverages advanced analytics, including machine-learning techniques, to assess patient history and attributes and published literature. LaBorde explained that the solution also examines the clinician's order history and other patient care attributes to predict whether a particular piece of information will influence a specific clinician about a certain decision. The information is offered to the clinician in two ways: a passive nudge or a more active interruption to the clinician's workflow. MultiCare implemented the latter, called CDS Hooks, which operates within the Epic EHR system. So, if a clinician submits an order through the Epic EHR, CDS Hooks works behind the scenes to assess the order and determine whether another service or therapy might be better suited to the patient's needs and more cost-effective. It stops the clinician's workflow with a lightbulb that pops up to indicate a recommendation. "We're not really sacrificing anything in clinical quality or otherwise," LaBorde said. "There are just circumstances where the cheaper one is just as good in a specific situation. But doctors, to their credit, they just don't know that that opportunity exists. And so that you have this untapped potential in most places." If the clinician accepts the system's recommendation, CDS Hooks automatically starts a new order for the clinician. Mathews noted that this reduces clinicians' cognitive load and the extra clicking required to create a new order form, which in turn reduces the risk of attention-based errors.