Whoop adds telehealth, AI features to wearable fitness tracker

Healthcare wearables maker Whoop has unveiled several new features, including on-demand synchronous telehealth visits and AI capabilities to personalize the device's health recommendations.

The company, which provides a wearable fitness and health tracker, recently raised $575 million, sending its valuation soaring to $10.1 billion. The wearable device tracks various metrics, including cardiovascular and muscular load, blood oxygen and heart rate, as well as behaviors such as caffeine consumption, to provide insights into physical fitness, heart health, sleep and stress. The device also allows users to take electrocardiogram readings to detect potential signs of atrial fibrillation and offers blood biomarker analysis.

Now, the company has added a telehealth feature that connects users with clinicians. Whoop device users will be able to participate in virtual visits within the Whoop app. The clinicians will have access to wearable device data, lab reports and medical history. The goal is to close the "gap between biometric data collection and expert interpretation," the company stated in the press release.

The company has also partnered with HealthEx to enable users to sync their EHR with the Whoop app, providing access to diagnosis, medication and procedure data.

Further, Whoop announced two new AI features, called My Memory and Proactive Check-Ins. The My Memory feature offers a centralized space where users can add, edit or delete personal context. The Proactive Check-Ins feature combines personal context and biometric data to provide user-specific health recommendations.

The company stated in the press release that the new features aim to provide a "context layer" to support more responsive coaching.

"We're always asking how we can deliver more value to our members, and these upcoming features are some of the most meaningful we've ever built, from bringing clinician support directly into the app to advancing our AI coaching to be more personal and actionable than ever," said Ed Baker, chief product officer of WHOOP, in the press release.

Looking ahead, the company plans to continue investing in AI and core capabilities, including improvements to the heart rate algorithm and workout auto-detection to help log activities without manual tracking.

The new features and updates follow the company's eye-popping Series G funding round, which is one of several mega-deals that drove digital health funding to $4 billion in the first quarter of 2026, according to a Rock Health report. The report also emphasized that AI has become a core component of digital health solutions.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers the virtual healthcare landscape, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics.