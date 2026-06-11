AMA takes aim at AI prior auth in policies to ensure physician oversight

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into clinical care, the American Medical Association House of Delegates has adopted new policies to ensure AI remains under physician oversight and does not replace physician decision-making.

Adopted by physicians and medical students at the AMA House of Delegates' annual meeting, the policies focus on AI use in clinical decision support and in health insurance coverage determinations.

AI-based coverage decision policy First, the House of Delegates adopted a policy to create additional safeguards for AI-based coverage decisions, ensuring they are based on up-to-date, evidence-based medical information and reviewed by physicians. The policy also opposes the use of autonomous or semiautonomous AI technologies in place of physician review in coverage determinations. Physicians have previously expressed concerns about AI utilization in prior authorization, with a 2025 AMA survey showing that 61% of physicians were alarmed by healthcare payers' increasing reliance on AI in this area. The policy adoption also comes as Senate Democrats introduced a resolution to roll back a pilot of the Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction (WISeR) Model, which aims to explore approaches to expedite the prior authorization process within Medicare using AI. The AMA plans to advocate for greater transparency in AI-driven prior authorization and other utilization management decisions and for regulations requiring AI-enabled tools to be integrated into physician-led processes. "When health plans use AI-driven tools to deny or delay care without explaining how those decisions were reached, physicians and patients are left in the dark," said AMA CEO John Whyte, M.D., in the press release. "AI should never function as an unaccountable black box. Health plans must be transparent about how these tools work, what evidence and data sources they rely on, and whether a qualified physician reviewed the decision."