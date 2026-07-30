B.well launches CMS aligned network with health systems, tech companies

Following the first anniversary of the CMS Health Tech Ecosystem's launch, digital health company b.well Connected Health has launched its CMS Aligned Network. The network is live at various organizations, including Froedtert ThedaCare, Google, Samsung and Welldoc.

The CMS Health Tech Ecosystem has two primary goals: establishing an interoperability framework to improve health data sharing and accelerating the availability of personalized health tools. More than 700 organizations have pledged to support these goals through various pledge categories. CMS Aligned Networks are critical to achieving these

B.well's CMS Aligned Network aims to allow patients to access their health information across multiple organizations, and to ease that access by removing barriers, such as portal login requirements. Its capabilities also include health data synchronization in real time. The network leverages CMS Blue Button 3.0 standards for standardized data exchange.

"The launch of our CMS Aligned Network represents a transformative moment for healthcare interoperability," said Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder of b.well, in the press release. "b.well and our partners are delivering real-world solutions that connect patients, payers, and providers. Our partners' commitment to this ecosystem demonstrates the industry's shared vision for better data access and improved patient outcomes."

Additionally, b.well offers capabilities to achieve pledge goals related to 'killing the clipboard' and expanding access to conversational AI assistants. B.well's Share My Record capability offers a single QR code linked to a SMART Health Link that allows patients to share their clinical data and a PDF health summary with any provider. It also provides a natural language-driven AI assistant that mines patients' health records to help them find and schedule care, manage medications and navigate benefits.

"This launch is a real-world example of the CMS 'Kill the Clipboard' vision in action," said Dr. Hon Pak, senior vice president and head of the digital health team, Mobile Experience Business, Samsung Electronics, in the press release. "By combining b.well's clinical data network with CLEAR-verified identity, now live in Samsung Health, consumers have a secure, portable way to carry their health history -- and share it on their terms."

The announcement comes a few days after HHS held an event to mark progress since the Health Tech Ecosystem launched a year ago. Amid antics like a "funeral" for the clipboard and rounds of applause for organizations that support the initiative, HHS leaders stated that 60% of patients can now access their EHR in an app of their choice.

HHS also shared seven new pledge categories related to price transparency, clinical trial matching and use of bulk FHIR. B.well has pledged to additional categories and joined a newly formed workgroup to replace disk-based methods of sharing medical imaging with real-time digital exchange.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers healthcare IT and innovation, including artificial intelligence, digital healthcare, EHRs and interoperability.