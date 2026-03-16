Athenahealth uses Health Tech Ecosystem to unify patient experience

When athenahealth and b.well partnered to enable patient-led data sharing earlier this year, they didn't entirely start from scratch, according to Sam Lambson, the company's VP of product. In fact, the system's design -- which lets patients share health data through a QR code -- is inspired by the patients athenahealth and its customers serve.

"For patients, maybe they could upload a document in the patient portal, or they could bring a CD or a piece of paper to an appointment, which the doctor would then have to import somehow," Lambson said in a recent interview, recalling the early aughts of healthcare's digital transformation.

Those days might be over, with a new system from athenahealth and b.well, a FHIR-based platform that lets patients access and share their information all in one spot, aiming to streamline the data-sharing process. Patients can pull all their health information, including from non-athena EHRs and consumer-facing apps, into the b.well platform to generate a QR code.

Clinicians can scan the QR code using technology already embedded in athenahealth's system, and the information will be integrated in a usable way.

"The QR code is similar to patients bringing a bag full of papers to an appointment," Lambson said. "But we can do a lot more with that information than we could do with those papers," he added.

Making headway in CMS Health Tech Ecosystem pledge The system was launched earlier this year as a part of athena and b.well's participation in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Health Tech Ecosystem. Announced last summer, the ecosystem calls for an interoperability framework for health IT developers and an initiative to "Kill the Clipboard" and promote a unified digital patient experience. This latest partnership with b.well is a big step toward fulfilling the aims of the Kill the Clipboard pledge. But, perhaps more importantly, Lambson said it's a big step in proving exactly what's possible in the digital patient engagement space. "What we're trying to do with b.well and through the health tech initiative is to try to showcase the art of the possible," he said. "We wanted to be sure that the market understands what's possible with a cloud-based EHR working with independent, third-party, patient-oriented applications to improve the flow of information between doctors and patients." That's exciting work, Lambson added, considering athenahealth's longstanding commitment to unifying the digital patient experience. "Patients live in a world where they see multiple doctors, especially the Medicare population," Lambson said, noting that the typical Medicare beneficiary visits around four different facilities and seven different doctors in a year. That list grows longer if the patient has one or more chronic diseases. "In that world, the ability to get your data and for your data to be available to your doctors wherever you go is very siloed. It's not always easy to have the best experience," he added. This latest partnership with b.well is a step in the right direction, but Lambson noted that there's still more progress to be made, especially as more consumer-facing apps and AI chatbots proliferate the market.