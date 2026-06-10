Digital health companies seek lasting edge amid GLP-1 gold rush

The meteoric rise of GLP-1 medications in recent years has sparked a gold rush in the healthcare sector, with various entities benefiting from the windfall. Digital health companies are among the most significant benefactors, leveraging their virtual care models to meet the skyrocketing demand for the drugs.

But with a growing number of digital health players throwing their hats into the proverbial GLP-1 ring, sustaining the initial revenue boost associated with the medications may prove challenging.

According to Arielle Trzcinski, principal analyst at Forrester, market saturation will require digital health companies to identify what differentiates them from the competition in terms of their GLP-1 strategy. Since many companies, including Hims & Hers, Ro and, more recently, Omada Health, prescribe GLP-1s virtually, providing access to the drugs themselves cannot be the differentiator.

Rather, it comes down to whether these companies can sustain the benefits that GLP-1s provide, create an off-ramp for those who want to wean off the drugs and offer wraparound services that support care beyond weight loss, she said.

GLP-1s offer new revenue opportunities for digital health players It's not hard to see why digital health companies are going all-in on the GLP-1 boom. Digital health companies are well-positioned to get GLP-1s into consumers' hands through virtual prescribing. And the move into the GLP-1 space appears to be working out for many of these companies. Take Omada Health, which announced that it will prescribe anti-obesity medications, including GLP-1s, less than six months after going public in June 2025. The company added the prescribing capability to its existing GLP-1 care track program, which offers patients on GLP-1s with nutrition guidance, education and access to health coaches and cardiometabolic specialists. According to Omada Health CEO Sean Duffy, GLP-1 care services are a vital part of the company's portfolio not only because the demand for the medications is on the rise, but because they also provide an entry point to Omada's other digital health programs focused on chronic diseases, including diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal issues. "Even if an employer opens the door for a conversation with Omada because of GLP-1s, they pretty quickly realize, well, shoot, not everybody who wants to improve health in my employee population and reduce weight wants a GLP-1 -- and I also have an issue with hypertension, with diabetes, MSK," he said. "And so it actually turns into sales for the broader Omada [portfolio]…It's a broader tailwind that's really lifting all boats there, which is really nice." The company recently reported a 42% year-over-year revenue jump in the first quarter of 2026. During the earnings call, Duffy highlighted that GLP-1 capabilities are "driving growth across the full cardiometabolic suite." The revenue impact of the company's investment in GLP-1s, he believes, will become even more apparent in 2027 and beyond. Duffy also views Omada's broader cardiometabolic suite, particularly its GLP-1 care track program, as a way to maximize the value of GLP-1 medications. "Our clients, they just started to get really worried about what they saw in the data, because if they were paying for GLP-1s for obesity, they'd see weight loss and then weight regain," he explained. To allay client concerns, Omada has focused on gathering clinical evidence demonstrating that its wraparound GLP-1 care services help sustain the weight loss people achieve while using the medications. "We put out a recent study that showed 2.1x increase in fat loss in our care track than our control, and then three times more muscle retained," Duffy said. "And then we've seen up to 12 months weight maintenance post-discontinuation. And so those are the results that we bring to our enterprise buyers." Omada is far from the only digital health company to be carving out a space in the GLP-1 market. Hims & Hers experienced a major revenue boost from expanding its offerings beyond sexual health and hair regrowth to include weight-loss services. In its Q4 2025 earnings call, Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO, noted that the company's "weight loss offering reached $100 million revenue run rate in less than seven months after launch." This speed outstripped its other offerings, which took "three and sometimes even four years to (inaudible) $100 million in annual revenue." This revenue boost occurred despite the significant blowback Hims & Hers faced when it initially announced plans to advertise and sell compounded versions of FDA-approved GLP-1 medications. After a brief partnership with Novo Nordisk to sell a compounded version of the Wegovy pill fell apart in 2025, the company faced lawsuits and regulatory scrutiny, including warnings from the FDA. The company pivoted earlier this year, announcing that it would no longer advertise compounded GLP-1 products on its platform and would prescribe them only in limited circumstances. Instead, it will provide access to FDA-approved GLP-1 medications, including Ozempic and Wegovy. GLP-1s continue to feature prominently on the company's website, indicating their critical position in the company's portfolio. During the company's Q1 2026 earnings call, Dudum noted that it fulfilled more than 125,000 shipments of Wegovy products within the first six weeks of their launch on the platform. "We are seeing adoption in weight loss near record levels, even beyond the demand we saw following this year's New Year's and Super Bowl campaigns," he said. However, as GLP-1 demand continues to grow and more digital health companies step in to close access gaps, the price of the medications is decreasing, Trzcinski pointed out. For companies already committed to the GLP-1 revenue pathway, this market saturation and price compression may present challenges.