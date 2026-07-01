3.8M qualify for Medicare GLP-1 Bridge at program's July start

Millions of older adults could qualify for a GLP-1 for weight loss under a Medicare program launching today, according to new data from KFF.

CMS has kicked off the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge, a temporary model that will provide GLP-1 coverage for weight loss and management to certain Medicare beneficiaries in a Part D plan. Those who qualify will pay just $50 a month for either Wegovy, Zepbound or Foundayo based on their BMI (35 or more) alone or their BMI with other conditions, such as uncontrolled hypertension, pre-diabetes and late-stage chronic kidney disease.

Beneficiaries must also not have filled a prescription for a GLP-1 under their Part D plan in 2026 or otherwise qualify for GLP-1 coverage for a medically accepted indication.

CMS anticipates "single-digits" millions of beneficiaries to qualify under Bridge. KFF used 2023 Medicare claims data to provide a more exact estimate of just how many seniors could take part in the anticipated program over the next year.

Based on the 2023 data, KFF found that 9.7 million Medicare Part D enrollees met the clinical criteria for Bridge at the time. However, they said less than half of this group -- 3.8 million, or 39% -- would be eligible for Bridge now.

Researchers explained that these enrollees met the clinical criteria. They also did not have a claims-based diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis nor a GLP-1 prescription covered by their Part D plan in 2023.

Assuming no changes to their diagnoses now, these enrollees could be eligible for a GLP-1, KFF said.