Abridge buys agentic AI, workflow automation company

AI scribe company Abridge is expanding through a new acquisition as it continues to scale amid the health AI boom. The company is acquiring Altrina, which builds AI agents to automate workflows across various industries, including healthcare.

Altrina Co-Founders Mo Nasir and Harvey Hu, as well as founding engineer Karthik Prasad, are joining Abridge. According to the press release, the team has experience building browser and computer-use agents, automating workflows across EHRs and developing production infrastructure.

The company launched in 2025 and was backed by Y Combinator, a startup accelerator. Its platform creates AI agents to automate multi-step, multi-system workflows. The platform is compliant with SOC 2 Type I & II, GDPR and HIPAA standards and maintains an audit trail of its actions.

Abridge expects this expertise to bolster its deep clinical expertise and enterprise scale. Following the acquisition, the company plans to continue developing health technology to reduce administrative burdens and support clinicians.

"Every major advance in AI expands what's possible, but turning that potential into technology that people trust is ultimately a team sport," said San Oo, chief technology officer at Abridge, in the press release.

"Healthcare is one of the most demanding environments in which to build AI, and success won't come from models alone. It will come from teams that combine deep AI expertise with an understanding of clinical workflows, enterprise deployment, security, and the realities of healthcare. That's what made the Altrina team stand out."

The acquisition follows a period of rapid growth for Abridge. The company recently expanded its AI scribing platform to include enhanced clinician support before, during and after patient visits.

The platform, which Abridge CEO Shiv Rao, M.D., described as a "clinical conversation foundation model," supports clinician workflows through pre-visit notes, in-visit ambient clinical documentation and follow-up summaries and orders. The platform also includes access to its clinical decision support feature, which draws on clinical evidence from content collaborations with the American Diabetes Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, The New England Journal of Medicine and the JAMA network.

Further, Eli Lilly and Co. made a strategic investment in Abridge to support research. The company's platform can help providers identify potential clinical trial candidates and initiate screening pathways.

The company is also working with Artisight and hellocare.ai, integrating its platform into the AI-enabled smart room technology provided by these companies.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers healthcare IT and innovation, including artificial intelligence, digital healthcare, EHRs and interoperability.