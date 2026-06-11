Abridge expands clinical intelligence platform, new collaborations

Abridge's newly expanded platform moves beyond the company's AI scribing tool to provide enhanced clinician support before, during and after patient visits, the company has announced.

The company has also announced new collaborations and workflows that aim to connect health systems with payers and life sciences organizations.

According to Abridge, the clinician intelligence platform provides an "intelligence layer for the whole care journey."

For instance, the platform can create pre-visit notes to help clinicians prepare for their patient visit or inpatient rounding, gathering information from medical histories, emergency department documentation, nursing assessments, labs, imaging and summaries of prior patient visits.

During the visit, the platform can not only record and transcribe but also suggest discussion topics based on the patient's medical summary and clinical conversations without the clinician having to switch applications. Following the patient visit, the platform can provide clinical documentation, patient summaries and orders for clinicians to review.

At a demo event in New York City on June 11, Shiv Rao, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Abridge, called the new platform a "clinical conversation foundation model." The platform will include voice-based capabilities, enabling clinicians to interact with it by speaking.

Additionally, the Abridge platform includes access to its clinical decision support feature that provides clinicians with medical evidence. The company announced new content collaborations with the American Diabetes Association and American Academy of Family Physicians, adding to prior collaborations with Wolters Kluwer's UpToDate, The New England Journal of Medicine and the JAMA network.

"This next chapter brings trusted intelligence into the most important moment in medicine: a clinician caring for a patient," Rao said in the press release. "By grounding AI in the clinical conversation, Abridge can free clinicians to focus more on the practice of medicine and less on the process, help health systems improve care delivery, align payment with the care actually delivered, and connect patients to evidence and resources that can improve outcomes."