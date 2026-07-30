State-based subsidies saved some ACA Marketplace losses

A new report from KFF outlines effectuated Affordable Care Act Marketplace enrollment, painting what the organization says is a clearer picture of how overall ACA coverage has changed this year.

The analysis comes after previous reporting that ACA Marketplace signups dropped by about a million between 2025 and 2026. Policy experts generally attributed this decline to the lapse of enhanced premium tax credits that previously helped more low- and middle-income people afford Marketplace plans.

A closer look at effectuated enrollment adds to that story, demonstrating the full impact of the subsidy lapse and how some states were able to attenuate coverage losses.

Effectuated enrollment refers to the number of people who signed up for an ACA Marketplace plan and maintained that plan by paying the first month's premium. When enrollees don't not pay the first month's premium, they get a three-month grace period before that plan is canceled.

Effectuated enrollment offers a better look at overall ACA coverage because it accounts not just for how many Marketplace signups there were, but how many people are actually paying for the plans they selected.

In 2026, ACA Marketplace effectuated enrollment was 19.2 million, down from 21.8 million last year. That means 2.6 million fewer people have ACA coverage, either because they did not sign up for a plan or because they didn't pay their premiums and had their plans canceled.

This trend is, in large part, the result of rising premiums and consumers' share of cost.

Overall, premiums rose from $496 per month for a silver plan for a 40-year-old earning 200% of FPL to $624 per month. Consumers' share of those premiums spiked due to the lapse of enhanced premium tax credits. While that 40-year-old would've paid only $50 of that premium in 2025, they now pay $172.

Rising consumer costs led many to forgo Marketplace insurance or stop paying their premiums, effectively letting their plans lapse.

State variation in effectuated enrollment linked to state benefits But those effects weren't felt equally across states. Illinois saw a 0% change, meaning effectuated enrollment held steady. In Idaho, Texas, Pennsylvania, the District of Columbia, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, effectuated enrollment shrank by less than 5%. In New Mexico, effectuated enrollment actually rose. Other states were hit much harder. For example, effectuated enrollment dropped by more than 32% in Ohio and Oklahoma, and by more than a quarter in Arizona (30%), South Carolina (29%), Indiana (28%), Michigan (27%), Minnesota (27%), Mississippi (26%) and Louisiana (26%). Certain state characteristics might have led to high effectuated enrollment losses. For example, Minnesota is unique in offering a separate Basic Health Program that covers low-income people who would otherwise enroll in the ACA Marketplace, KFF said. Minnesota also has a higher-income enrollee pool, meaning it was likely more heavily impacted by the lapse of enhanced premium tax credits. But that's not all. KFF noted that states with their own subsidies, which were not impacted by the lapse of the enhanced premium tax credits, saw smaller effectuated enrollment losses. For example, New Mexico has both a state-based Marketplace and a state-based subsidy, and it saw a 14% enrollment increase this year. Conversely, Ohio has no state-based subsidy, and it saw a whopping 32% drop in enrollment. All said, of the 26 states with below-average drops in effectuated enrollment, 18 had state-based Marketplaces, and nine of those states had state-funded subsidies. "These differences across states suggest that the availability of state-level premium assistance helped cushion the effect of expiring enhanced premium tax credits on enrollees' ability to maintain coverage, though enrollment changes likely also reflect broader differences in state populations and Marketplace administration," the report's authors said.