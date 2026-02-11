Employee health plan costs eat up 10% of wages

The average American family spends 10.1% of their paycheck on their employer-sponsored health insurance premiums and deductibles, according to new Commonwealth Fund data, illustrating a healthcare affordability crisis that's increasingly affecting the middle class.

"Premiums and deductibles for many American workers can drain household budgets and increase the risk that people will delay care or take on medical debt," Sara Collins, Commonwealth Fund senior scholar for Health Care Coverage and Access & Tracking Health System Performance, said in an emailed press release.

Employer-sponsored health insurance is how most people get covered in the U.S., with nearly 167 million people getting their coverage from their job or their family member's job. Employers invest a lot in these plans, with the Commonwealth Fund saying employers pay an average of 70% of premium costs.

But with healthcare costs slated to continue their astronomical growth, that remaining 30% the typical employee pays into their health plan represents a growing dollar amount. For example, in 2024, family coverage premiums average out to $24,540 annually, with consumers paying $7,216.

According to the Commonwealth Fund, those rising premium costs are hitting a friction point, as employees don't see their incomes rising at the same, or greater, rate.

Insurance costs eat up employee paychecks Using 2024 data, which is the most recent year for which the Commonwealth Fund has complete information, the researchers took premium and deductible costs in all 50 states and Washington D.C. and compared them with the state median income. Overall, the data showed that health insurance costs are eating up a sizeable chunk of employees' paychecks, with employees in 19 states spending at least 10% of their paychecks on family plan premiums and deductibles. Higher proportional paycheck spending on insurance premiums and deductibles was more common in the Southern half of the nation. For example, in Louisiana, premium and deductible costs for a family plan totaled to 15.7% of a family's income. That compares to D.C., where premium and deductible costs were just 5.5% of family incomes. Differences are likely due to the lower median household income in these areas. Fluctuations can also be credited to variable insurance costs by region and different healthcare spending by region. Looking at premiums alone, the analysis showed that five states hit the "unaffordable" threshold set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Per the ACA, if employer-sponsored insurance premiums exceeded 8.39% of a family's income, the coverage was considered unaffordable. This was the case in West Virginia (8.6%), Mississippi (8.8%), North Carolina (8.8%), Florida (9.3%) and Louisiana (10.7%). In these cases, the employee and their family members -- or sometimes just the family members -- might qualify for premium tax credits to purchase plans on the ACA marketplaces. Of note, the ACA subsidies did lapse for the 2026 plan year.