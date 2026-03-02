U.S. News launches hospital compare tool for consumer use

U.S. News & World Report has launched a new Hospital Compare tool that lets patients compare the various healthcare provider options available to them.

The Hospital Compare tool builds on U.S. News' library of hospital quality data and lets users create side-by-side views of up to five hospitals at once.

"When it comes to healthcare, more information doesn't always lead to a faster decision," Sumita Singh, executive vice president and general manager of Health at U.S. News, said in a press release. "Hospital Compare is designed to provide clearer choices and more confident decisions. By placing quality metrics side-by-side, we've replaced the guesswork of navigating your hospital search with a clear, personalized path forward."

U.S. News said the tool will cover more than 6,000 hospitals across 37 adult specialties, procedures and conditions. It will also cover 11 pediatric specialties.

The tool will let users assess different quality measures and then save their comparisons so they can visit the tool again another time. Additionally, the tool will let patients book appointments with participating facilities directly from the comparison screen, U.S. News said.

Catching up with healthcare consumerism This latest move from U.S. News indicates a further step in healthcare consumerism. As out-of-pocket patient costs have ticked upward over the past few decades, patients have assumed a consumer role in their own healthcare. This means they want to know they are paying for healthcare services that are high-value and want many of their healthcare experiences to reflect those they have in other service or retail industries. Just as consumers might compare offerings when purchasing a new appliance or booking a hotel stay, tools like U.S. News' Hospital Compare will let individuals assess the healthcare experiences available to them for planned procedures. U.S. News is not the first company to host such a product. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services hosts its own hospital compare systems, allowing patients to view star ratings for certain facilities. The Leapfrog Group, which grades hospitals based on patient safety metrics, also lets users compare facilities. Then there are online provider review websites, like Healthgrades or Vitals. Although these websites do not necessarily allow users to compare profiles in a single interface, they do seek to satisfy consumers' desire to learn more about their care options before booking an appointment. Indeed, patients are keen to learn more about their providers before scheduling with them. According to 2024 survey data, 42% of patients consult online provider reviews when searching for a new doctor. Another 46% are turning to online channels to find provider profiles. Patients' search habits -- and the proliferation of online tools to satiate them -- are putting pressure on providers and health systems to ensure a clean online reputation.