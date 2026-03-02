Getty Images
U.S. News launches hospital compare tool for consumer use
Healthcare organizations need a clean online reputation as more companies launch hospital compare tools for healthcare consumerism.
U.S. News & World Report has launched a new Hospital Compare tool that lets patients compare the various healthcare provider options available to them.
The Hospital Compare tool builds on U.S. News' library of hospital quality data and lets users create side-by-side views of up to five hospitals at once.
"When it comes to healthcare, more information doesn't always lead to a faster decision," Sumita Singh, executive vice president and general manager of Health at U.S. News, said in a press release. "Hospital Compare is designed to provide clearer choices and more confident decisions. By placing quality metrics side-by-side, we've replaced the guesswork of navigating your hospital search with a clear, personalized path forward."
U.S. News said the tool will cover more than 6,000 hospitals across 37 adult specialties, procedures and conditions. It will also cover 11 pediatric specialties.
The tool will let users assess different quality measures and then save their comparisons so they can visit the tool again another time. Additionally, the tool will let patients book appointments with participating facilities directly from the comparison screen, U.S. News said.
Catching up with healthcare consumerism
This latest move from U.S. News indicates a further step in healthcare consumerism.
As out-of-pocket patient costs have ticked upward over the past few decades, patients have assumed a consumer role in their own healthcare. This means they want to know they are paying for healthcare services that are high-value and want many of their healthcare experiences to reflect those they have in other service or retail industries.
Just as consumers might compare offerings when purchasing a new appliance or booking a hotel stay, tools like U.S. News' Hospital Compare will let individuals assess the healthcare experiences available to them for planned procedures.
U.S. News is not the first company to host such a product.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services hosts its own hospital compare systems, allowing patients to view star ratings for certain facilities. The Leapfrog Group, which grades hospitals based on patient safety metrics, also lets users compare facilities.
Then there are online provider review websites, like Healthgrades or Vitals. Although these websites do not necessarily allow users to compare profiles in a single interface, they do seek to satisfy consumers' desire to learn more about their care options before booking an appointment.
Indeed, patients are keen to learn more about their providers before scheduling with them.
According to 2024 survey data, 42% of patients consult online provider reviews when searching for a new doctor. Another 46% are turning to online channels to find provider profiles.
Patients' search habits -- and the proliferation of online tools to satiate them -- are putting pressure on providers and health systems to ensure a clean online reputation.
How orgs can ensure a good online reputation
Securing a good online reputation is multifaceted.
For starters, clinics and the healthcare professionals who work in them need to ensure a positive patient experience, from the patient-provider interaction to interactions with administration. Good patient experiences can help secure positive online comments, or at least prevent bad ones.
When patients report negative experiences, healthcare professionals should first consult their employer about how to handle the situation. In most cases, health systems will have specified teams that help mitigate comments in a HIPAA-compliant way.
But it's not just the patient experience that influences an online reputation. Providers need to ensure they have online profiles, as this is one of the top ways patients find providers today. Ensuring profiles have accurate, up-to-date information will make it easier for patients to book appointments and confirm that the provider is in-network.
As more online tools, such as the Hospital Compare tool from U.S. News, continue to evolve, providers must respond in kind. By ensuring a clean and accurate online presence, healthcare organizations can better position themselves within consumer-facing tools.
Sara Heath has reported news related to patient engagement and health equity since 2015.