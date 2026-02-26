OpenEvidence launches audio telehealth feature

OpenEvidence, a large language model-based search engine for clinicians, has released a telehealth feature that enables phone calls, messaging, faxing and voicemails between clinicians and patients.

The Doctor Dialer feature allows clinicians to call patients using a customizable caller ID name and number. The feature also enables them to securely send and receive text messages and faxes within the OpenEvidence app. The customizable caller ID name and number allow clinicians to set the name and number to their desired hospital, keeping their information private.

Additionally, clinicians can use the feature to send straight-to-voicemail messages for appointment reminders and other non-urgent communications and transcribe patient calls into documentation.

The Dialer is HIPAA-compliant, free for all verified U.S. healthcare professionals and includes unlimited daily minutes.

The company announced the limited release of the feature in December 2025. Since then, the feature has enabled 37 million minutes of doctor-patient communications and interactions, the press release stated.

Last month, OpenEvidence announced that it had raised $250 million in a closed series D funding round, bringing its total funding to nearly $700 million and sending its valuation skyrocketing to $12 billion. Its investors include Google Ventures, Nvidia, Thrive Capital and Mayo Clinic.

Launched in 2021, the company provides clinical decision support, allowing clinicians to ask medical questions and receive evidence-based answers. The platform gathers and synthesizes clinical information from various sources, including The New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA Network and Mayo Clinic Platform.

"If a doctor tried to stay current by reading only the new evidence in the top 10 medical journals and only the most recent changes to their specialty guidelines, it would take nine hours of their day, each day," said Daniel Nadler, founder and CEO of OpenEvidence, in the press release.

"Without a technology like OpenEvidence, doctors may miss critical new findings or guidelines simply because they lack the time to find them. Doctors want to provide the best care to patients. OpenEvidence is the tool that safely allows them to do that. Our mission is to help doctors save lives and improve patient care."

In December 2025, OpenEvidence supported about 18 million clinical consultations, the press release noted.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers the virtual healthcare landscape, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics.