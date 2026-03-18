UnitedHealthcare expands doula benefit to support maternal health

Throughout the remainder of 2026, UnitedHealthcare will continue a phased rollout of its Doula Support benefit, which lets members in eligible plans be reimbursed after hiring a doula to support their maternity care and birthing experiences.

By the start of January 2027, UnitedHealthcare said it expects around 7.2 million members to have access to the offering if it's a part of their employer's health plan. For context, UnitedHealthcare covers around 220,000 deliveries each year across its employer-sponsored health plans.

"We believe that everyone deserves meaningful support through their maternity journey," Rebecca Madsen, chief executive officer of Advocacy, Behavioral and Clinical for UnitedHealthcare, said in an announcement. "Expanding doula access may help give more people personalized, whole-person support."