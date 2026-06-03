Elsevier buys Wellsheet, adds EHR data tool to enhance clinical decision support

Elsevier, a global academic publishing and information analytics company, has acquired Wellsheet, a health technology company that aggregates and synthesizes EHR data.

The acquisition will combine Wellsheet's EHR data tool with Elsevier's ClinicalKey AI clinical decision support solution. According to the press release, ClinicalKey AI is being used in more than 300 hospitals worldwide, providing medical information, including research and clinical practice guidelines, from more than 1,000 medical journals and organizations.

Wellsheet's EHR data tool normalizes and structures disparate clinical data across EHRs. The tool is EHR-agnostic, connecting directly to major EHRs via API-enabled data sources and standards such as FHIR, and is currently deployed across 139 U.S.-based hospital sites.

Integrating the Wellsheet EHR data tool into Elsevier's ClinicalKey AI will provide clinicians with patient-specific guidance at the point of care, the organizations said. Clinicians will be able to access clinical content and guidelines from ClinicalKey AI with EHR workflows to make decisions on discharge planning and follow-up actions.

"Clinicians today face a genuine tension: the patient data they need is in complex EHR systems, and the trusted evidence they need is somewhere else entirely," said Omry Bigger, president, clinical solutions at Elsevier, in the press release.

"That gap costs time and introduces risk. By combining Wellsheet's proven EHR data aggregation platform with ClinicalKey AI's trusted evidence base, we're closing it to deliver verified, patient-specific guidance directly inside the clinical workflow. For health systems, this means governed AI at the point of care, built on verified content clinicians can trust and patient context they already have."

Elsevier will integrate Wellsheet into its Clinical Solutions business, which aims to support clinical decision-making, clinical competencies and patient engagement.

The appetite for using AI to improve clinical decision-making is high. For instance, OpenEvidence, which provides a large language model-based search engine for clinicians, raised nearly $700 million in 2025, sending its valuation skyrocketing to $12 billion. The search engine provides clinicians with evidence-based answers to clinical questions derived from various sources, including the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA Network and Mayo Clinic Platform.

AI scribe company Abridge also recently broadened its AI-based clinical decision support capability by entering into content partnerships with the NEJM Group and the American Medical Association. The partnerships add to the clinical evidence already available to clinicians through the Abridge tool, helping them prepare for patient visits and create and adjust treatment plans.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers healthcare IT and innovation, including artificial intelligence, digital healthcare, EHRs and interoperability.