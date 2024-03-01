3 EHR training best practices for clinician satisfaction

While federal incentives successfully promoted health IT adoption to drive patient-centered care, EHR use has had an unintended consequence: clinician burnout. Following EHR training best practices can help improve clinician satisfaction with health IT and curb burnout across all clinical specialties, according to KLAS.

Tailoring EHR training to meet the diverse needs of clinicians, using e-learning modules and providing ongoing education are key strategies to drive clinician EHR satisfaction.

Specialty-specific EHR training Providers who strongly agree they received specialty-specific EHR training are almost 25 times more likely to report clinician satisfaction with EHR functionality, according to a 2022 "KLAS Arch Collaborative" report. However, current EHR training models typically do not take into consideration specialty-specific workflow and documentation needs. A 2021 study outlines a stratified model for EHR training that aims to provide a more customizable approach. The model has four levels: basic computer training, general EHR training, workflow-specific training, and one-on-one training and retraining. The researchers noted that breaking EHR education into distinct levels allows a stratified approach to compensate for prior EHR experience and proficiency. For instance, if a clinician is new to an organization but has used the EHR system previously, they could receive a "refresher" course on general EHR training. Level one of the EHR training model covers basic computer training to ensure competency with basic computer skills. The authors noted that organizations can easily deliver this information asynchronously through online training modules. The second level of the model, general EHR training, uses a "one-to-many instructional model." EHR trainers typically conduct these sessions in the classroom, providing explanations of basic features and functionality. Additionally, trainers demonstrate the fundamentals of EHR navigation, documentation and order entry. This level of training provides an opportunity to emphasize standardized EHR use, as well as ways clinicians customize the EHR, the authors said. Level three of the model incorporates specialty-specific workflows and best practices. During this training level, small groups of clinicians complete simulation-based sessions led by clinical informaticians, using specialty-appropriate patient charts within a simulation EHR environment. "This model allows for instant debriefing as well as formative and summative feedback and coaching and promotes retention of concepts learned during the session," the authors wrote. Lastly, level four of the model focuses on one-on-one EHR education. Typically, organizations should reserve these sessions for providers who need additional support using the EHR, the researchers said. Healthcare organizations should provide level four training on-demand or schedule sessions to interrupt care provision minimally, they added.

E-learning modules Healthcare organizations are increasingly turning to self-directed e-learning as a cost-effective EHR training method to supplement traditional instructor-led training, according to a 2023 KLAS report. While previous KLAS research found that in-person training was much more effective than virtual training, data collected in recent years has found that e-learning can have an equally significant effect on the clinician experience. KLAS defines "e-learning" as self-directed electronic learning. "Virtual training" refers to the combination of e-learning and instructor-led virtual training. A benefit of e-learning is scalability, the authors noted. Frequent updates to the EHR can stretch healthcare organizations' training funds thin. However, e-learning modules can be modified at any time, allowing providers to access the most up-to-date resources. E-learning can also reduce costs associated with classroom-based training due to its web-based nature. While clinicians still report the highest satisfaction with in-person EHR training, the report found that it is only slightly ahead of e-learning. Additionally, over the last few years, clinician satisfaction with virtual EHR training has increased. The share of clinicians who would recommend e-learning courses to a colleague has increased from 67% in 2021 to 83% in 2023. KLAS data revealed that increased adoption of virtual training can significantly improve the clinician experience. However, the quality of training is critical to maximizing the positive impact of virtual education. Clinicians who reported virtual EHR education was helpful and effective were less likely to report burnout.