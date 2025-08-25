What's the best way to measure health-related social needs?

When it comes to measuring health-related social needs, not every assessment is created equal.

According to a new JAMA Network Open study, there's no single measurement that can successfully measure every common health-related social need (HRSN), sometimes referred to as the social determinants of health. This means healthcare organizations should consider adoption multiple HRSN measurement tools to ensure they capture the full breadth of patient needs.

Assessing for social determinants of health has become common practice as more healthcare providers acknowledge that social needs can influence health outcomes just as much, if not more, than clinical interventions.

Screening for HRSN allows healthcare organizations to set up or refer patients to social services that help ameliorate these issues. Programs that address transportation barriers, housing insecurity and food insecurity are all popular among healthcare organizations.

But which method for HRSN screening is the best?