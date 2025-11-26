yj - stock.adobe.com
Patients favor asynchronous e-visits for common conditions
New research shows that asynchronous e-visits accounted for a high percentage of total initial visits for outpatient conditions, such as UTIs and acne, with low seven-day follow-up rates.
Asynchronous electronic visits are popular for common outpatient conditions and rarely result in follow-up visits for the same diagnosis within seven days, according to new research.
Published in JAMA Network Open, the study examined the utilization of asynchronous electronic visits (e-visits), a type of asynchronous telehealth where communication between patients and providers does not occur in real time.
At Kaiser Permanente, where the study was conducted, e-visits are defined as "structured online interactions for prespecified conditions in which patients are asked closed-ended questions in a predetermined sequence to gather information related to the chief concern and potential diagnosis." Algorithms that power the e-visits determine if a patient requires in-person care or can continue with virtual care. In the latter case, physicians use the information gathered by the system to diagnose the patient and provide them with a care plan via a message.
For the study, researchers examined initial outpatient visits between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024, for four conditions: urinary tract infections (UTIs), seasonal allergies, acne and international travel advice.
The study sample included 73,560 total initial visits, of which 34,895 were e-visits, 20,647 were audio-only telehealth visits, 3,135 were synchronous video visits and 14,883 were in-person office visits.
Researchers found that e-visits comprised 58% of total initial visits for UTIs, 56% for international travel advice, 24% for acne and 24% for seasonal allergies.
They also found that e-visits were used for more than 50% of UTI care visits by nearly all patient subgroups, except patients aged 65 and older, who were non-English speakers or who had the highest comorbidity scores.
In general, e-visit use was more common among slightly older adults. E-visit use for acne was least likely among those aged 18-29 years compared to those in older age groups. Similarly, e-visit use for seasonal allergy was most likely among those in the 30-39 age group. For international travel advice, e-visits were most likely among adults aged 30-39 years and 40-49 years compared to those aged 18-29 years.
Further, follow-up visits for the same diagnosis within seven days after initial e-visits were not common. The adjusted percentages of follow-up visits were 2.48% for UTI, 2.11% for acne, 6.45% for seasonal allergies and 0.12% for international travel advice.
"E-visits may be a useful mode of providing highly convenient access for patients and helping clinicians deliver care for common conditions," the researchers concluded.
E-visits in integrated care settings vs. DTC platforms
In the study, researchers noted that the e-visits provided in an integrated care setting, as in this study, "differ greatly" from e-visits provided by direct-to-consumer (DTC) companies.
"[The latter] are often not integrated with the clinicians or systems serving patients' other primary care needs," they wrote. "In contrast, the e-visits in this study were created and delivered by the same medical group responsible for the comprehensive care of the patients who selected them. They were designed to address individual patients' clinical circumstances by directing those with potentially higher acuity or complexity to other visit modalities."
Though asynchronous telehealth is popular among Americans -- with one survey showing 69% favor legislation that could increase access to asynchronous telehealth -- prior research has indicated potential fragmentation of care with the rise in DTC telehealth. Trilliant Health researchers noted in a 2023 report that although DTC telehealth providers offer convenient care options, they create closed care models that cannot address certain healthcare needs.
Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers the virtual healthcare landscape, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics.