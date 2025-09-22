Can SDOH screening perform better than the SVI and ADI?

Assessing a patient's social determinants of health isn't as simple as looking at their street address or zip code. Rather, completing an individualized social determinants of health screening is the best way for providers to evaluate health-related social needs, according to a new JAMA Network Open study.

These findings are notable, considering a March 2025 bulletin from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rescinding previous guidance to screen patients for social determinants of health (SDOH). Given this JAMA study's findings that individualized screening is the best measure of health-related social need, the study authors urged better policy advising patient-level screening.

Background SDOH have been a key talking point for most healthcare providers for the better part of a decade and have represented a key focus area for population health experts for even longer. These social factors, which include where we live, work, play and worship, can have a strong impact on health outcomes. In turn, healthcare professionals have sought to understand the unique SDOH affecting patients to determine effective intervention strategies that can, ideally, promote better outcomes at lower costs. This latest study looked at how healthcare providers assess SDOH prior to surgery, comparing SDOH screening to more accessible neighborhood-level measures like the Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) and Area Deprivation Index (ADI). The SVI and ADI are not individualized to unique patients but rather give a broad overview of where a patient lives as proxy for individual-level SDOH.