Navigating the regulatory pitfalls of AI charting

On Feb. 4, Epic rolled out its AI Charting application, which offers a built-in set of AI capabilities for drafting clinician notes and recommending orders. Seven healthcare organizations had adopted the tool upon its launch, including the nonprofit health plan Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin.

AI scribes listen to conversations between patients and providers and generate clinical documentation in real time; meanwhile, ambient AI works in the background at all times to suggest information for clinicians to follow up on. But the term AI charting offers the most comprehensive definition, explained Julie McGuire, managing director for the Center for Healthcare Excellence and Innovation at accounting and advisory firm BDO.

"AI charting encompasses that entire process of using AI to create, update and manage patient charges and clinical documentation, health alerts or maintenance alerts within the EHR," McGuire said. She referred to an EHR as including not just medical records but also billing, legal and health information management processes.

Epic originally announced AI Charting, a component of Art, the vendor's AI tool for clinicians, last August at its annual Users Group Meeting. At that time, it also introduced Penny, an AI revenue cycle tool, and Emmie, an AI tool that helps patients with tasks such as scheduling appointments and making payments.

Epic says AI Charting allows clinicians to stay focused on caring for patients, while the AI tool builds a complete record of a patient visit. Similar tools include Abridge, an ambient AI tool that generates clinical documentation with context; Suki, an ambient intelligence tool that assists providers throughout their workflow with tasks such as voice-enabled pre-charting; and ModMed, which has added features such as intelligent note reconciliation to resolve conflicts with duplicate notes.

With health systems now facing regulatory pitfalls around AI, they must tread carefully from a compliance standpoint when using AI charting and other ambient scribing tools.

Understanding the regulatory pitfalls associated with AI charting Although AI tools decrease administrative burden, health systems need to ensure that the data they are sending to CMS or private payers is accurate. If healthcare organizations are using AI tools for billing and documentation, they need proper oversight before sending over a bill or a claim to avoid upcoding, McGuire advised. Additionally, tools such as Epic's AI Charting are subject to HIPAA compliance as well as privacy and security concerns, McGuire noted.



Health systems must ensure Systems and Organization Controls 2 compliance. SOC 2 is a data privacy standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs based on Trust Services criteria. It provides guidelines on how organizations should manage client data while protecting security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity and privacy. Health systems are also using AI documentation tools amid changing FDA guidelines. Sometimes the apps are considered medical devices and need FDA approval, and sometimes they are not. AI Charting, a native tool within Epic's EHR platform, is likely not considered a medical device, according to McGuire. But, if the AI tool is considered a medical device, it could be subject to more regulatory scrutiny from the FDA. The FDA has a database of AI-enabled medical devices on its website. "Make sure you know the tools that you're using, and that you're following the ever-changing FDA regulations we're seeing, no matter who the administration is," McGuire suggested.