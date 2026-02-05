Epic's AI Charting goes live

Epic has released AI Charting, a clinical documentation tool that is built into Art, the company's AI scribe. Epic announced the rollout during a customer presentation on Wednesday, where it also highlighted progress on other AI initiatives.

Epic's AI Charting drafts clinician notes, recommends orders and allows clinicians to customize the structure of current and future notes using voice commands.

"AI Charting represents a real opportunity to change the lives of all the clinicians using our software," Corey Miller, vice president of R&D at Epic, said in an interview. "And what's really cool about this is we announced that we were starting it in August and it's already live at several organizations, which is just a sign of how fast tech is moving these days."

Epic first announced AI Charting at its annual Users Group Meeting in August 2025, alongside several other AI capabilities, including Penny, Epic's AI for revenue cycle, and Emmie, Epic's AI for patients.

Fast forward to February, and at least seven healthcare organizations are using AI Charting as of Wednesday's rollout, Miller said, with more expected to go live this week and next.

"We started something, it went live several months ago, and we've spent quite a lot of time onsite with clinicians iterating really quickly and improving the software probably more rapidly than we've ever put out a new product before and the entire 47-year history of Epic," Miller said.

Early adopters provide feedback on AI Charting rollout

Miller said that feedback from early adopters has been positive, with users reporting saving time during the day and an approximate 26% reduction in time spent on after-hours documentation.

Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin (GHC-SCW), a nonprofit, health plan that serves over 70,000 members, said it was the first in the world to adopt AI Charting. The organization cited Epic's early impact data, which suggested that clinicians using AI Charting were saving up to 60 minutes per day and improving their own well-being as well as the patient experience.

"It's changed my life and made note-writing so much easier," Kate Ledford, D.O., GHC-SCW provider, said in a press release. "It's saving me time, which is great, but it's also saving my sanity and allowing me to give more attention directly to my patients."

Miller said that Epic is iterating and improving the tool quickly based on early feedback, and Epic already has plans to expand the tool's functionality.

"What we've done so far is just the start of what we plan to do with AI Charting," he said. "Right now, it is more of a passive scribe helping with documentation, placing orders and writing notes, but we view Art as an active assistant throughout the patient visit."

Miller described a potential future state wherein Art takes on a more active role in the exam room. For example, a patient might be discussing their history of hypertension, and Art could pull up the patient's blood pressure graph, look at trends over time, highlight which medication changes would be covered by insurance and get the authorization checks in real-time.

"That shift into active assistant, I think, is a real transformative thing that does not exist today in the market, and I think can really change the lives of clinicians, doctors, nurses, and patients for the better," Miller said.

With seven organizations and counting using the tool, Miller said he expects more health systems to sign on soon.

Expansion of AI across Epic

At its customer presentation on Wednesday, Epic also provided updates on the other AI capabilities that it first unveiled in August.

Art adoption continues to grow, Epic said. Art's Insights feature, which provides patient chart summaries to clinicians to help them prepare for visits, has seen a 3x increase in usage from November 2025.

More than 200 organizations are using Penny to automate revenue cycle processes, with a 20% reduction in coding-related denials.

Epic's MyChart Central, which provides patients with an Epic ID they can use across Epic providers, is now live in all 50 states.

"I think there's really clear value that doctors get out of having a tool that truly assists them in doing their jobs so they can focus on really why they went into medicine in the first place, which was taking care of patients," Miller said.

As Epic rapidly expands its suite of AI capabilities, other companies are diving into the healthcare AI market. In January, OpenAI launched ChatGPT Health, and Anthropic launched Claude for Healthcare.