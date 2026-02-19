Using text message patient outreach beyond appointment reminders

Using text messages for patient outreach isn't necessarily a new patient engagement strategy. But for Corewell Health, a new system and approach have yielded renewed success.

"We are a large, integrated health system and we have been doing SMS outreach for things like appointment reminders and have had some good success," Dan Bazuin, Corewell's digital services director, said in an interview.

But faced with workforce confines, plus the integration of multiple health systems to create Corewell Health in 2022, Bazuin and his team knew they'd need to pivot directions.

As a part of Corewell's Epic Systems EHR, the system began using a new SMS patient engagement tool called Hello World. The system was developed by and integrates with Epic.

According to Bazuin, it helped push Corewell the extra mile in patient outreach and engagement.

SMS text message key for patient engagement Propelled by trends in healthcare consumerism, SMS text message has proven an essential patient engagement technology. Text messages are a great way to connect with patients, Bazuin said, because they are more direct and targeted than email or phone calls, helping to reach patients and cut through noise. "It's become the communication standard," he asserted. "I look at my email inbox, and I've got 30,000 unread messages in Gmail. There's just so much noise." Although research has shown that text messages perform about as well as direct phone calls to patients, healthcare's workforce problems have pushed SMS beyond being "nice to have." A health system can send text messages much more easily than it can recruit a team of clinicians to do the same job. This leaves staff available to answer more complex patient questions when they arise. What's more, text messages are instrumental in population health campaigns. It's not realistic to expect a health system to connect directly with each patient to promote a flu shot clinic, for example. But using SMS messaging, the system can spread awareness quickly and efficiently. That's one of the things Bazuin and his team liked about Epic's Hello World. The health system previously used a custom-built solution. Although the homegrown tool was a point of pride, it did have its limitations. "It's all been custom developed by our development teams, and so, the challenge was keeping up with volume," according to Bazuin. That's not to mention that 2022 merger. With more than one health system coming together, it was essential to determine the best technology stack moving forward. Bazuin said Hello World was attractive because it has hundreds of use cases beyond the scope of anything his team's homegrown tool could host. SMS messaging doesn't have to only focus on appointment reminders. It can also promote population health campaigns or help patients get plugged into the rest of the digital front door, too. Bazuin said Hello World also offers message copy that resonates more deeply and clearly with patient populations and is available in more languages than Corewell could've hoped to translate on its own. "I think there's always this pride of ownership where we think we know our patients best," Bazuin said. "That was a real eye-opening point for us where we saw just simple, clean and very understandable language worked. And so, focusing on simplifying that experience and the journey, simplifying the message to be crisp and concise -- that was key."