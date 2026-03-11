Agentic AI powers revenue cycle technology news at HIMSS26

Major technology vendors in the revenue cycle management market announced new agentic AI capabilities this week at HIMSS26 in Las Vegas.

HIMSS' Global Health Conference & Exhibition is the largest annual health information and technology event, drawing over 25,000 healthcare leaders. This year, the conference centered around core themes, including AI, interoperability, cybersecurity and patient engagement.

Revenue cycle management vendors took this opportunity to highlight their latest advancements across these themes, with most leaning into AI. Vendors, including Waystar, FinThrive and XiFin, all touted new agentic AI capabilities that aim to break down longstanding workflow silos and make revenue cycle management more autonomous.

Autonomous revenue cycle management is this year's biggest buzzword. Agentic AI is paving the way for a more self-governing revenue cycle by enabling AI agents to manage end-to-end workflows, including prior authorizations, claim denials and coding. These capabilities require minimal human intervention, although leading experts don't see AI managing the entire revenue cycle without assistance from staff.

Still, technology vendors and revenue cycle management platforms are leveraging agentic AI to ease staff administrative burden, improve efficiency and optimize workflows for faster, more accurate payments.

Waystar, Google Cloud partner for autonomous revenue cycle Waystar, a healthcare payments software company, is doubling down on autonomous revenue cycle with an evolving partnership with Google Cloud. Waystar announced earlier this year at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference its intention to build an autonomous revenue cycle powered by an end-to-end agentic network. At HIMSS26, the company said an expanded partnership with Google Cloud will accelerate its agentic AI capabilities and its move to an autonomous state. Waystar and Google Cloud have collaborated since 2024 to apply generative and agentic AI capabilities within the healthcare payments software. This next phase of the partnership will integrate Google Cloud's Gemini models and data infrastructure to scale AI deployments across revenue cycle workflows."Waystar is building the autonomous revenue cycle platform with deep domain expertise, comprehensive data, and AI that Waystar embeds directly into revenue cycle workflows," Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar, said in the announcement. "Our partnership with Google Cloud accelerates our efforts, adding world-class infrastructure and advanced models that amplify our impact and speed to market."

FinThrive showcases more agentic AI use cases FinThrive, a revenue cycle management software-as-a-service provider, has expanded agentic AI capabilities in its revenue cycle platform, according to a company announcement at HIMSS26. FinThrive's revenue cycle platform is built on Fusion data architecture, a framework that unifies, integrates and manages information from disparate sources. The platform will now leverage AI agents to function in a more autonomous fashion and unify payer and financial data, the company explained. There are more than 50 AI and automation use cases across the revenue cycle, FinThrive emphasized at the conference this week. Many of these use cases have generated meaningful results, but the company now aims to build a layered intelligence model using agentic, predictive, generative and conversational AI, as well as robotic process automation and natural language processing. "We are at a point where the chaos of disconnected systems is no longer sustainable," said Hemant Goel, CEO of FinThrive. "The market is shifting from reactive tools to unified platforms. AI delivers meaningful outcomes only when powered by connected data and embedded in workflows. That is exactly what Fusion was built to do."

XiFin uses agentic AI to scale revenue cycle To bring AI and automation together, XiFin, Inc., unveiled a new revenue cycle management "ecosystem." The company announced XiFin Empower AI, an interoperable, intelligent AI ecosystem for revenue cycle management that coordinates AI, automation and agentic workflows. The new product coordinates XiFin's existing AI capabilities, as well as three new ones for revenue cycle management. The company also announced a new appeals agent, documentation intelligence and insurance capture and interpretation automation. With these new capabilities, XiFIn said the suite can apply AI across the revenue cycle, including correspondence, documentation handling, patient out-of-pocket estimates, payer response interpretations, complex denials prioritization and payer-aligned appeal package creation. XiFin Chief Technology Officer Sanjay Kumar said agentic AI delivers a major shift in how automation works for revenue cycle management. "This marks the beginning of an accelerated phase of innovation at XiFin and for our customers, focused on making AI practical, measurable, and aligned to how healthcare teams actually operate," he stated.