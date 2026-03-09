deliormanli/E+ via Getty Images
Patients unaware of at-home testing as cancer screening rates tank
With half of patients unaware that at-home colorectal cancer screening is available, public health advocates and clinicians must focus on education.
Experts say convenient preventive screening could be the key to closing care gaps, but do patients even know their testing options? According to a new survey from the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, they don't, and this is a glaring hole in the nation's population health efforts.
These findings come as more regulatory bodies are recommending convenient preventive screenings, such as at-home cancer screening, for patients. At-home, less-invasive screenings could increase the likelihood that individuals complete preventive care services. Increasing cancer screening rates is a key mission as the healthcare industry has seen significant dips in patient access in recent years.
But at-home tests can't be effective if patients aren't aware of these options.
This latest survey of 1,000 patients found that public awareness of cancer screening options remains limited, presenting an uphill battle for public health advocates.
Awareness of at-home cancer screening is limited
The survey, which focused specifically on the public's awareness of colorectal cancer screenings, revealed that public understanding of their testing options is limited.
For example, 50% of respondents didn't know that colorectal cancer screening can be done from home, which is notable considering the number of adults who are reticent to get an in-person screening.
Just over half (54%) of respondents said they'd be more likely to get screened if they didn't have to go through the prep and discomfort of a colonoscopy. Meanwhile, 47% said they don't get a colorectal cancer screening because they don't know their options, and 33% feel discomfort or embarrassment with more common procedures, like colonoscopy.
The problem at hand could be limited communication and education about more convenient and comfortable colorectal cancer screening methods.
Right now, 22% of patients recommended to get a colorectal cancer screening get a colonoscopy, while only 9% access an alternative screening test. That comes even as two-thirds of patients reported that they've heard of other colorectal cancer screening methods, including blood tests, stool tests, CT tests, flexible sigmoidoscopy and colonoscopy.
These findings indicate some misunderstanding about when a colonoscopy is and is not necessary. Of note, 59% of respondents said they didn't know that a colonoscopy is necessary only when a different test has come back positive.
Clinicians must spearhead patient education
Healthcare professionals could play a big role in driving patient education about cancer screenings, the survey indicated.
For starters, patients need to have a better understanding of their personal risk for colorectal cancer, as 63% of patients said they'd be more likely to get a screening if they knew their risk. A whopping 96% added that they'd be more likely to get screened if they knew colorectal cancer was preventable.
But it's not just a risk analysis patients need. Patients also need to know their options, the survey showed, with just over half (52%) saying they'd be more likely to get a colorectal cancer screening if they knew all of their testing options.
In addition to outlining recommended cancer screening schedules and explaining personal risk, healthcare providers should consider shared decision-making models to help determine the best testing method for each individual patient.
That might help patients better understand their options and increase the odds of cancer screening.
