Patients unaware of at-home testing as cancer screening rates tank

Experts say convenient preventive screening could be the key to closing care gaps, but do patients even know their testing options? According to a new survey from the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, they don't, and this is a glaring hole in the nation's population health efforts.

These findings come as more regulatory bodies are recommending convenient preventive screenings, such as at-home cancer screening, for patients. At-home, less-invasive screenings could increase the likelihood that individuals complete preventive care services. Increasing cancer screening rates is a key mission as the healthcare industry has seen significant dips in patient access in recent years.

But at-home tests can't be effective if patients aren't aware of these options.

This latest survey of 1,000 patients found that public awareness of cancer screening options remains limited, presenting an uphill battle for public health advocates.

Awareness of at-home cancer screening is limited The survey, which focused specifically on the public's awareness of colorectal cancer screenings, revealed that public understanding of their testing options is limited. For example, 50% of respondents didn't know that colorectal cancer screening can be done from home, which is notable considering the number of adults who are reticent to get an in-person screening. Just over half (54%) of respondents said they'd be more likely to get screened if they didn't have to go through the prep and discomfort of a colonoscopy. Meanwhile, 47% said they don't get a colorectal cancer screening because they don't know their options, and 33% feel discomfort or embarrassment with more common procedures, like colonoscopy. The problem at hand could be limited communication and education about more convenient and comfortable colorectal cancer screening methods. Right now, 22% of patients recommended to get a colorectal cancer screening get a colonoscopy, while only 9% access an alternative screening test. That comes even as two-thirds of patients reported that they've heard of other colorectal cancer screening methods, including blood tests, stool tests, CT tests, flexible sigmoidoscopy and colonoscopy. These findings indicate some misunderstanding about when a colonoscopy is and is not necessary. Of note, 59% of respondents said they didn't know that a colonoscopy is necessary only when a different test has come back positive.