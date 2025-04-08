Cancer screening rates, preventive care access sink to 51%

Only half of Americans are getting regular cancer screenings and routine medical care, signaling a need for more public awareness of the importance of primary and preventive care, according to the Prevent Cancer Foundation's 2025 Early Detection Survey.

The survey of 7,000 U.S. adults aged 21 or older showed that only 51% of people are accessing routine medical care and cancer screening, a significant 10 percentage-point downswing from a similar 2024 survey.

There are numerous reasons patients miss their cancer screenings, but most generally center on public awareness and information, the survey continued. For example, 43% of respondents said they weren't aware that they needed to be screened for a certain type of cancer. Likewise, 40% said they didn't have any symptoms of disease and another 40% said they had no family history of the illness.

Public awareness, patient education support cancer screening These flagging cancer screening rates signal a need for better patient education on the matter, according to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Take breast cancer screenings and mammograms as an example. The survey showed that 65% of women over age 40 had gotten their routine mammogram. That figure dwarfs cancer screening rates for other disease types; only 32% of men are up-to-date on their testicular cancer screenings, and only 36% of adults said they are up-to-date on skin cancer checks. According to Jody Hoyos, the CEO of the Prevent Cancer Foundation, the higher rates of breast cancer screening are likely the result of effective public health awareness campaigns. After all, a sizeable two-thirds of respondents said they'd at least heard of some awareness campaigns, such as Breast Cancer Awareness month. "The success of educational campaigns and hard work of patient advocacy organizations seems to have broken through the noise and made a difference in breast cancer screening rates," Hoyos said in a press release. Still, there is work to be done to improve breast cancer screening rates, as well as screening rates for other types of cancer, she continued. "But 65% of eligible people being screened for breast cancer is still not enough -- we have a lot of work to do to increase screening rates for better health outcomes," Hoyos stressed. "And for other cancer types, it’s an even taller order. We need to shine a light on the importance of all routine cancer screenings, so everyone has the best chance for a healthy future."