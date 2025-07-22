Can convenient tests fix the U.S.'s cancer screening problem?

Innovations in testing could help address the nation's flagging cancer screening rates, according to new data from the Prevent Cancer Foundation, indicating that more convenient or less invasive options might improve patient engagement.

The "2025 Early Detection Survey" revealed that 64% of adults who are behind on at least one cancer screening would be more likely to get the screen if they could use an at-home test, a less invasive test or a faster or less frequent test. The survey included a nationally representative sample of 7,000 adults aged 21 and older.

These findings come as cancer screening and preventive screening rates are on the decline in the U.S. According to Prevent Cancer Foundation data, 69% of adults are behind on at least one routine cancer screening. Conversely, only 51% of adults aged 21 or older are getting all of their routine medical care and cancer screenings.

"Behind every data point is a person -- and what they're telling us is clear: They want cancer screenings that are convenient and accessible," Jody Hoyos, CEO of the Prevent Cancer Foundation, said in a press release.

That convenience piece is critical, according to the survey. Many patients don't get their preventive screenings because they are inconvenient, and they struggle to get time off work or a ride to an appointment. Cancer screening tools such as at-home tests can help circumvent this issue, patient respondents indicated.

For example, 82% of the survey respondents eligible for cervical cancer screening said they'd be more likely to access the preventive screening if they could use a self-collect test for human papillomavirus, the virus that causes most cervical cancers.

Similarly, patients expressed interest in less invasive cancer screenings, like a blood test to detect colorectal cancer as opposed to the typical colonoscopy.

Around a quarter (27%) of patients who are behind on their colorectal cancer screenings or who are unsure if they are behind said they'd be more likely to get the screen if it were a blood test.

Low awareness limits innovative cancer detection Use of more innovative cancer screenings, such as at-home tests or less invasive blood tests, isn't exactly high, in part because patients aren't aware of them and therefore cannot request them. Take, for example, multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests, which are blood tests that are capable of flagging multiple types of cancer. Although MCED tests are not intended to replace traditional cancer screenings, experts indicate they can serve as a gateway to get high-risk patients in for more traditional cancer testing. Right now, less than half (42%) of patients said they've heard of an MCED test, but they admit they know little about it. However, once patients learn more about MCED tests, their interest skyrockets. Three-quarters of the survey respondents said they'd be interested in taking an MCED test once they learn about the screening. Prevent Cancer Foundation said spreading awareness of these tests, which the organization said could be a first stop for early cancer detection, is paramount. FDA approval of the tests and insurance coverage could help spread awareness. "It's time we truly listen; we need to raise awareness about all available options and meet people where they are -- supporting their lifestyles and helping to reverse the trends we're seeing," Hoyos stressed. "And we need to fund research to discover the best screening methods for all cancer types, as well as ensure people have information and access to the effective screening methods available now," she added. "New breakthroughs in cancer screenings can lead to a world where cancer is preventable, detectable and beatable for all."