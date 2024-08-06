Initial cancer screening costs $43 billion annually in the US

A recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine estimated that initial cancer screenings across the United States cost the healthcare system approximately $43 billion annually.

Cancer screenings play a critical role in the healthcare system, acting as a diagnostic tool that facilitates early disease detection and treatment; however, many cancer screenings require costly imaging or tests that place a financial burden on the healthcare system.

Researchers in the Annals of Internal Medicine used national healthcare survey and cost resources data from across the US to calculate the annual cost of initial cancer screenings in 2021.

According to the study, the total cost of initial cancer screenings in the US in 2021 was roughly $43 billion. A majority of that cost, 88.3%, was attributable to private insurance. Meanwhile, 8.5% could be attributed to Medicare and 3.2% to Medicaid, other government programs, and uninsured individuals.

“The $43 billion estimated annual cost for initial cancer screening in the United States in 2021 is less than the reported annual cost of cancer treatment in the United States in the first 12 months after diagnosis. Identification of cancer screening costs and their drivers is critical to help inform policy and develop programmatic priorities, particularly for enhancing access to recommended cancer screening services,” noted the researchers in the study.

Additional data revealed that 64% of healthcare spending was associated with colorectal cancer screenings. Moreover, approximately 55% of the expenditure was spent on screening colonoscopies.

According to GoodRx, the average cost of a colonoscopy in the US can range from $1,250 to $4,800, depending on where the procedure is conducted. Many researchers are exploring more cost-effective and less invasive screening tools for colorectal cancer to address the costly and burdensome nature of colonoscopies.

This study acknowledges that cancer screening is costly but critical for the healthcare industry. Additionally, the researchers note that this study does not consider the costs of follow-up testing. However, understanding the factors that drive screening spending can help guide efforts to develop more cost-effective screening methods.