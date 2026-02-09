HHS backed at-home cervical cancer screening. Will women use it?

Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Human Services gave its official endorsement of at-home cervical cancer screening, saying the new option for women of mid-level risk could help close cancer screening gaps.

In a new report in JAMA Network Open, researchers double down on that hypothesis, even though women mostly report they'd prefer an in-office screen.

Importantly, at-home cervical cancer screening was popular among women who've previously experience discrimination in a healthcare setting and those overdue for a test, making it a good option for closing care gaps for key populations.

Closing care gaps, especially cancer screening gaps, is a key population health goal. April 2025 data from the Prevent Cancer Foundation showed that cancer screening rates had sunk to just 51%, a significant 10 percentage-point downswing from the 2024 version of the report.

The reasons behind these care gaps are complex, but one key issue could be convenience of care. In the case of cervical cancer screening, in particular, patients might also be worried about the physical discomfort that can come with more traditional testing methods, such as cytology-based organized screening or Pap tests.

Enter HPV tests, which the researchers said are more sensitive and specific at detecting precancerous cervical lesions.

"A key advantage of HPV testing over cytology is that HPV testing can be performed on specimens collected by women themselves (as opposed to samples collected by health care practitioners) without losing its diagnostic accuracy," the researchers said.

This means at-home HPV testing -- which has now been endorsed by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, American Cancer Society and HHS by way of the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) -- can help overcome many of the biggest hurdles to traditional, office-based testing. These hurdles include embarrassment, lack of trust in the health system and difficulty scheduling or getting to office appointments.

With at-home cervical cancer screening now encouraged by leading public health entities, will women adopt? According to this latest JAMA report, they could -- at least among the most underserved.