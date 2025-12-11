Are complex guidelines the cause of low cancer screening rates?

Only 7.3% of the eligible population is getting the appropriate cervical cancer screening, with more than half getting too many cancer screenings and a third not getting enough, according to a new JAMA Network Open research note.

These findings might suggest that cervical cancer screening guidelines are too complex, made particularly complicated by the numerous testing modalities currently available.

The U.S. has long been staring down a primary and preventive care problem, with numerous reports showing low adherence to cancer screenings, in particular. While poor cancer screening is a multifaceted issue, one potential solution that's emerged is creating more convenient tests.

In 2025, the Prevent Cancer Foundation found that 64% of adults who are behind on at least one cancer screening would be more likely to get the screen if they could use an at-home test, a less invasive test or a faster or less frequent test.

Life sciences companies have answered that call, creating numerous types of tests that can address specific types of cancers. For cervical cancer screening, three major types of tests have changed the game: quintennial cotesting, primary HPV testing and triennial cytology testing.

These tests leverage different methods, and patients need to get them done on different cycles, which the JAMA researchers posited could be leading to confusion and, ultimately, poor cervical cancer screening adherence.