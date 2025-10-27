Why FQHCs are key to boosting cervical cancer screening rates

Healthcare industry leaders may consider investing more in federally qualified health centers to help the safety net clinics drive more access to cervical cancer screening and close gaps in care, according to a JAMA Network Open study.

FQHCs disproportionately serve individuals with lapsed cancer screenings across numerous subpopulations, including publicly insured adults, adults living in rural areas, people with low incomes, uninsured adults and those from racial and ethnic minority groups, the study of nearly 8 million people showed.

These findings come as the healthcare industry contends with a significant care gap issue.

Earlier this year, a report from the Prevent Cancer Foundation showed that cancer screening rates had dropped to just 51%. That's a 10 percentage-point downswing from the 2024 iteration of the report.

Public health experts have previously advised better investment in educational campaigns and more research into at-home testing modalities, but those solutions don't get at the fact that concerns about affordability can discourage some from getting their cancer screenings.

This latest JAMA Network Open study outlines how FQHCs, which are foremost characterized for providing healthcare to all patients regardless of ability to pay, can be instrumental in filling care gaps in key populations.

Patients with cervical cancer screening gaps visit FQHCs It's not uncommon for a patient visiting an FQHC to have a lapse in a cancer screening, the study found. Focusing specifically on cervical cancer screening rates at 1,352 FQHCs serving nearly 8 million people across the United States, the team found that sizeable proportions of patients are in need of a cervical cancer screening. For example, FQHCs served 35.9% of publicly insured individuals and 19.5% of uninsured individuals in need of a cervical cancer screening. FQHCs also served 26.3% of individuals living in rural regions needing cervical cancer screening, as well as 22.4% of unscreened low-income individuals living at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. Finally, FQHCs serve 17.7% of unscreened people from racial or ethnic minority groups.

FQHCs could help boost national cervical cancer screening rates These findings demonstrate the role FQHCs could play in closing care gaps nationwide, the researchers said. If FQHCs were able to close the cervical cancer screening gaps to benchmarks spelled out in Healthy People 2030 (79.2% screening rate), it would make a significant dent in overall cancer screening rates nationwide. "Although these improvements alone may not achieve the [Healthy People 2030] target, strategic investment in preventive services at FQHCs could substantially advance progress, particularly for underserved populations," the researchers said. But increasing cervical cancer screening rates at FQHCs isn't that simple. Typically, FQHCs need to co-test for high-risk HPV when they do cervical cancer screenings, which can strain capacity, cost, competing healthcare needs and patient willingness to undergo more invasive examination. The researchers suggested providing more opportunities for self-collection cervical cancer screenings, plus promoting patient education and care navigation. But those don't come without their costs, the researchers acknowledged. "Collectively, investment in the integration of self-collection and the provision of enabling services could provide a tangible way to address low CCS rates in FQHCs," the researchers explained. "However, sustained investment in FQHCs may be affected by evolving health care policies and changes in funding streams, including support for Medicaid and the [Health Resources and Services Administration]."