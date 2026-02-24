Looser FDA rules for wearables may add to provider burdens

At the beginning of the year, the FDA announced that it would limit regulation of certain "general wellness products," including some healthcare wearables. While lowering the barrier to market entry for these products poses low risk and could encourage greater engagement with health metrics, clinicians will still have to serve as the buffer between patients and low-quality wearables data.

Healthcare wearable devices have grown in popularity in recent years. A survey showed that 35% of U.S adults used healthcare wearables in 2023, an 8-percentage-point jump from 2018. The survey also revealed that health goals, including fitness and weight management, were among the top reasons for owning and using wearables.

While these devices, which include smartwatches, fitness trackers and wearable sensors, provide multiple health-related benefits, their use also comes with challenges. The question of whether loosening the regulation of wearables will exacerbate these challenges remains to be seen.

A look into the FDA's stance on certain wearables In an update to its General Wellness guidance, published in January, the FDA stated that general wellness products are not subject to the regulatory requirements for devices under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The guidance divides general wellness products into two categories: Products that do not reference disease or medical conditions.

Products that claim they help reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases or assist people in better managing these diseases by promoting healthy lifestyles. The two categories include tools that support healthy behaviors, like a good diet, physical fitness and stress management; however, they may or may not claim that these behaviors could help people manage chronic conditions, like diabetes. FDA further noted that it would consider certain products that use non-invasive sensing to provide physiologic parameters to be general wellness products when such outputs are intended solely for wellness uses. The agency highlighted other instances where these non-invasive sensing products would be considered general wellness products, including when they do not involve an intervention or technology that may pose a risk to the safety of users and do not include values that mimic clinical ones. "The FDA's recent update to the General Wellness guidance is meant to provide clarity for the growing market of wearable devices and apps that output physiologic parameters for wellness purposes," an FDA spokesperson told Virtual Healthcare. The guidance was issued in 2019 to clarify the FDA's interpretation of a provision in the 21st Century Cures Act. The provision exempted certain software functions from the definition of a medical device, including software functions designed for maintaining or encouraging a healthy lifestyle. "The update provides additional guidance and examples on how to apply these factors to products that output physiologic parameters for general wellness uses," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that they have observed "immediate, high engagement" among stakeholders, who have welcomed clearer boundaries between general wellness products and clinical-grade tools.