Women missing cancer screening need better patient education

One in six women have missed a routine cancer screening in the past year, underscoring deep care gaps imperiling health outcomes, according to new data obtained via email.

The data, gleaned from the full dataset from the Prevent Cancer Foundation's annual Early Detection Survey, showed that women tend to stay up to date on other ordinary tasks -- like getting a haircut, renewing their driver's license or donating their old clothes -- more than their preventive cancer screenings.

Instead, women mostly only schedule a preventive screening when they are experiencing the signs or symptoms of disease, with 33% of respondents saying as much.

"Early detection equals better outcomes, so we can't wait until our bodies are screaming at us to check our health. Women need to prioritize their own health by going to the doctor even when everything feels fine," Jody Hoyos, CEO of the Prevent Cancer Foundation, said in an emailed statement. "Routine checks and screenings provide an opportunity to stay ahead of cancer, so if there is an issue, you can deal with it before it becomes a bigger problem down the road."

But a number of factors keep women from engaging with routine cancer screening early on, the survey showed. Notably, women are scared to get their cancer screenings. According to the survey, 38% of women who are behind on screenings are worried about the possibility of discovering cancer. In other words, ignorance might be bliss for these women.

Another 29% of women expressed fears about the pain or discomfort they might feel during the screening exam.

Prevent Cancer Foundation said this presents a good opportunity for healthcare providers to deepen patient education. Outlining what an exam might look like and offering tips to minimize discomfort will be key. Healthcare providers should also listen to patients during the exam to assess for discomfort and do what they can to ameliorate pain, Prevent Cancer Foundation advised.

The survey also flagged some misconceptions about the types of cancer screenings women need to get.

Specifically, women are much more likely to be up to date on what some might consider "women's cancers," such as breast or cervical cancer. While 65% of women said they're up to date on their breast cancer exam, only 54% were on top of their colorectal cancer screenings, 43% on their dental oral cancer exams and 37% on their skin cancer checks.

These findings underscore the need for better patient education about the types of cancer screenings individual patients might be eligible for.

Moreover, ensuring these exams are convenient and low-cost will be essential. A total of 43% of respondents behind on their cancer screenings said they'd be more likely to book an exam if there was an at-home test available, while 34% would be more likely to schedule a routine cancer screening if the cost was affordable or fully covered by insurance.

These findings come as healthcare contends with overall care gap problems, regardless of gender. When Prevent Cancer Foundation's full Early Detection Survey was released earlier this year, it showed that only half of Americans of any gender expression were getting regular cancer screenings and routine medical care. That represents a 10 percentage-point drop from the 2024 iteration of the survey.

The survey authors stressed a need for more public awareness and patient education to support more cancer screening.

