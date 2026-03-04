Hospital price transparency cuts costs, but limitations signal more work

Hospital price transparency is working to reduce costs for patients -- at least for those with cancer.

That's the high-level finding from a new study published in Value in Health by researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Turquoise Health, a healthcare price transparency platform. The study analyzed payer-negotiated prices for 89 oncology services at 228 hospitals in the 10 largest U.S. metropolitan areas from December 2021 to June 2024.

The study found commercial prices for cancer treatments fell by about 0.82% each year when 10% more hospitals disclosed prices. There were also larger price reductions for routine services, like radiation therapy and surgical procedures, during the period.

To researchers, the findings make sense: Hospital price transparency supports meaningful cost comparisons and competition, thereby putting downward pressure on service prices.

However, it is not as simple as saying that hospital price transparency is effective at lowering healthcare costs. Researchers observed differences in effectiveness based on the level of price transparency -- a challenge the healthcare industry has faced in implementing and complying with transparency requirements.

When price transparency works, when it doesn’t The study found that hospital price transparency is effective under certain conditions. When more hospitals disclose prices, prices tend to decline more significantly, according to research results. That means, areas with low hospital price transparency compliance are unlikely to realize the cost benefits of the federal requirements. The federal government designed hospital price transparency requirements to empower patients to compare prices and achieve value. The requirements also encourage market competition to lower healthcare costs. However, compliance has been spotty since the requirements went into effect in 2021. Together, these findings suggest that price transparency is not binary. Forrest Xiao, director of quantitative research, Turquoise Health While compliance has improved from initial low levels, reports from organizations such as PatientRightsAdvocate.org indicate that, as of September 2025, only about 21% of hospitals were fully compliant with all requirements. However, the study also revealed that not all the federal requirements support cost-cutting goals. While compliance is key, merely posting a machine-readable file (MRF) as required by CMS was not associated with significant price reductions for cancer care. Price disclosure for specific oncology services, though, did. Still, only about 19% of hospitals in each metropolitan area analyzed disclosed prices specific to oncology services. Meanwhile, a median of almost 48% had posted MRFs. "Together, these findings suggest that price transparency is not binary," Forrest Xiao, study author and director of quantitative research at Turquoise Health, wrote in a blog post. "Transparency exists on a spectrum, and only disclosures that enable service-specific price comparisons appear to reduce prices."