Has hospital price transparency affected healthcare costs?

Have federal hospital price transparency regulations led to lower healthcare costs? It's complicated, according to an analysis from Turquoise Health.

It might be more accurate to say that healthcare prices are leveling out, with the cost of the most expensive services going down and the cost of the least expensive services going up.

These findings, reported by Forrest Xiao, director of quantitative research at Turquoise Health, come nearly three years after HHS implemented its hospital price transparency rules.

The rules require hospitals to publicly report a machine-readable list of all items and services, and a consumer-friendly display of shoppable services. The rule was intended to increase healthcare price competition and ideally reduce healthcare costs for customers.

Three years into the law and the data shows some movement, although it's complex, Xiao reported.

Converging market -- a step in the right direction? Xiao and his team looked at a data set consisting of over 390,000 monthly negotiated rates for 37 common healthcare services at 234 different hospitals. The hospitals included in the analysis were located in one of the nation's 10 largest metros. The team then segmented services into three markets: high market rates, meaning costs were above the 75th percentile; middle market rates between the 26th and 75th percentile; and low rates below the 25th percentile. The data showed price changes in both directions. In particular, high rates declined by 6.3% annually, while low rates went up by 3.4% annually. The middle 50% of prices also went down by 1.1%. Xiao and team said these findings indicate a converging market. "Economically, converging rates are an encouraging sign that healthcare markets are responding to price transparency with increased market competition," Xiao wrote. "On the other hand, increases in Bottom-tier prices raise questions about market dynamics and potential unintended consequences," he continued. "As pricing information becomes more widely available, some providers offering services at below-market rates may negotiate prices upward to match market rates." Still, Xiao posited that the convergence of healthcare costs should lead to pricing that "more accurately reflects the true cost and value of healthcare services," he wrote. To truly understand the broader effects market convergence will have, it is prudent to assess the magnitude of top-tier and bottom-tier rate movement. To do this, Xiao looked at middle-tier rates as a benchmark. Relative to middle-tier rates, bottom-tier rates increased by 4.4% while top-tier rates decreased by 5.2%. The greater magnitude of the top-tier rate decreases offsets the magnitude of the bottom-tier rate increases, which Xiao said was promising. However, the way in which this impacts healthcare consumers will depend on several factors, including healthcare utilization patterns and the price changes of specific services. The report also indicated broad impacts of the hospital price transparency rules, as measured by the strength of converging markets. Looking at 37 services in the 10 biggest U.S. metro areas, treating each as its own market, Xiao found that around 83% of markets were converging. In converging markets, Xiao found continued patterns in rate changes across tiers. Top-tier rates dropped notably, middle-tier rates dropped slightly and top-tier and bottom-tier rates rose moderately. In nonconverging markets, Xiao observed decreases across all markets, with the biggest drop still occurring in bottom-tier rates and the smallest change happening among middle-tier rates. "While these markets didn't exhibit convergence, the overall downward price trend is noteworthy and potentially beneficial for consumers," Xiao said.