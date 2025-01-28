How the CMS price transparency rule challenges hospitals

Hospitals have had to post their prices since the CMS price transparency rule took effect in January 2021. However, compliance with the rule has remained low and new requirements on how hospitals need to post prices and what exactly they need to post have made total compliance even more difficult to achieve.

Still, the CMS price transparency rule is important so consumers are able shop around for care in the age of high-deductible health plans. Compliance is also key to avoiding potential civil monetary penalties from CMS.

This article, the first in a two-part series, breaks down price transparency requirements for hospitals, compliance rates and why price transparency is important for healthcare.

CMS rolls out hospital price transparency requirements Compliance with the CMS price transparency rule has undergone several iterations over the last few years. Originally, hospitals just had to publicly post gross charges, discounted cash prices, payer-specific negotiated charges and de-identified minimum and maximum negotiated charges in a machine-readable file. Hospitals also needed a consumer-friendly list of at least 300 shoppable services. In July 2024, the next phase of CMS price transparency compliance rules for hospitals took effect. In this rollout, hospitals had to post required pricing data in a standard, machine-readable format and include some new data elements, such as the negotiated rate methodology and an accuracy and completeness statement. Finally, CMS rolled out the third phase in which hospitals had to add three new data elements: Estimated allowed amount, or the average dollar amount a hospital has historically received from a third-party payer.

Drug pricing information, including the drug unit and unit of measurement.

Modifiers, which alter a standard charge for situations like telehealth versus in-person appointments. Hospitals must include these new data elements in their machine-readable files on their websites as of Jan. 1, 2025. Failure to fully comply with any of the CMS price transparency rule requirements could result in civil monetary penalties, as well as a public notification about noncompliance on the CMS website. Still, compliance has been lagging over the last four years.

Compliance with price transparency rule still lacking Historically, compliance with CMS price transparency rules has been low, and new requirements for hospitals have pushed that rate even lower, according to PatientRightsAdvocate.org's Ilaria Santangelo, director of research. PatientRightsAdvocate.org, a nonprofit focused on "systemwide healthcare price transparency," regularly analyzes compliance rates among 2,000 hospitals that are part of the largest health systems in the U.S. Their most recent report -- published before the January 2025 requirements took effect -- found that only about a fifth of selected hospitals are fully compliant. "That's a massive drop from 36%, our highest compliance rate we recorded last July," Santangelo said. Getting up to speed with evolving price transparency requirements is a learning curve, Santangelo acknowledged. She attributed many of the compliance issues to "unintentional technical errors." In fact, the most common reasons for noncompliance among the hospitals recently analyzed by PatientRightsAdvocate.org were not passing the CMS Validator Tool (532 hospitals), missing significant pricing data by payer and plan names (415 hospitals), not following the CMS-mandated file name format (393 hospitals) and not posting a compliant TXT file (305 hospitals). "Our low compliance number, in my opinion, is due to a lot of relatively easy fixes," Santangelo added. Joe Wisniewski, assistant vice president of channel partnerships at Turquoise Health, agrees that fine-tuning could help hospitals become fully compliant. His company specifically tracks technical requirement adoption with the CMS price transparency rule and has found that while nearly all hospitals (95.9%) have posted a machine-readable file, only 61.4% are compliant with text file adoption and 71.3% with the V2.0 schema adoption. "What that tells me is there are tiny little details that we have to help hospitals on," Wisniewski explained. "And it might just literally be: Hey, let's go to your website and make sure your text record is tied to your real primary domain and not your subdomain. Or let's go into your V2 schema and make sure you didn't accidentally misspell one of the column headers." "Some of these things are so detailed but so simple to fix that I'm pretty confident you're going to see another jump [in compliance soon]," he continued.