GAO: CMS failed to ensure price transparency data accuracy

CMS is still mired in hospital price transparency data compliance issues, with a new Government Accountability Office report showing that the agency isn't doing its due diligence to check the accuracy and completeness of hospital pricing data.

This latest GAO report comes after years of challenges related to hospital price transparency regulations.

In 2021, CMS began requiring hospitals to publicly post their prices for certain shoppable services on their websites. The agency intended the hospital price transparency rule to cultivate competition and, ultimately, lower healthcare prices.

The regulation had a shaky rollout, the GAO report noted. Interviews with selected user stakeholders -- including health plans, patients and researchers -- indicated some serious challenges with using the price data. For example, CMS did not have a consistent file formatting requirement, while pricing complexities and perceptions about incomplete or inaccurate data made it hard for stakeholders to actually use price lists.

None of that is to mention low compliance levels. About a year after the rule went into effect, data showed only 14% of hospitals were meeting price transparency rule compliance.

At the start of 2024, CMS made changes to the price transparency rule requirements, some of which addressed the challenges described to GAO. For example, hospitals were required to post their price lists using a standardized file format by July 1, 2024. The agency also doubled down on requiring completeness and accuracy of the data.

CMS fails to monitor pricing data accuracy, completeness But GAO contended that CMS is not actually doing its part in monitoring price data completeness and accuracy. Indeed, the agency has issued a number of hospital price transparency enforcement actions. Since the rule's implementation, CMS has issued 1,287 enforcement actions, 851 of which were initiated in 2023. The agency has issued over $4 million in civil monetary penalties to 14 hospitals that did not take timely corrective action, the GAO report added. But those enforcement actions didn't happen because CMS itself monitored and flagged issues with price transparency data, GAO said. "While CMS also has the ability to self-initiate audits of hospital websites and reviews of hospital compliance, CMS officials told us that they believed prioritizing complaints was the most effective approach to target reviews on hospitals at higher risk for noncompliance," GAO explained.