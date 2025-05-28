Key takeaways from hospital price transparency updates

On May 22, 2025, the Departments of Labor, Treasury, and Health and Human Services released updated guidance on hospital price transparency requirements per a directive from President Trump's February 2025 executive order.

Executive Order 14221, "Making America Healthy Again by Empowering Patients with Clear, Accurate, and Actionable Healthcare Pricing Information," directed the Secretaries of Labor, Treasury, and Health and Human Services (the Departments) to issue guidance within 90 days on the standardization of pricing information and enforcement policies. The executive order also required, within 90 days, the disclosure of actual pricing for items and services versus estimates.

By the president's deadline, the Departments, through CMS, released guidance for hospitals on revised price transparency requirements around actual pricing information. CMS also issued its own Request for Information (RFI) on how to increase hospital compliance and enforcement of the price transparency requirements.

They also updated guidance for health plans and issuers on how to publish pricing information and issued an RFI on how to boost prescription drug price transparency.

"Transparency in health care is essential, not optional," CMS Chief of Staff and Deputy Administrator Stephanie Carlton said in a press release. "Americans deserve to know exactly what they’re paying for and what they're getting in return. We're pulling back the curtain on pricing and ultimately value -- because accountability is a foundation of a healthier nation."

For hospitals, CMS explained that the guidance requires hospitals to encode the standard charge dollar amount in the machine-readable file (MRF) if it can be calculated. Hospitals must also stop encoding 999999999 (nine 9s) in the estimated allowed amount data element, the agency said.

New dollar amount pricing requirements Per the Calendar Year (CY) 2024 Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS)/Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) final rule, hospitals must publish standard charges as they are established. This means if the hospital established charges as dollar amounts, then they must display the charges as such. However, if hospitals use estimates and averages for standard charges, they can post those in lieu of dollar amounts starting on Jan. 1, 2025. A November 2024 report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org found that only 16.8% of hospitals reviewed were found to be sufficient in their disclosure of dollars-and-cents prices. The group and others have criticized the revised price transparency requirements in the CY 2024 OPPS/ASC final rule, arguing they obscured hospital pricing despite the ultimate goal of shedding light on healthcare spending. The latest guidance will require more dollar-and-cents prices in MRFs if hospitals can calculate them. This includes prices for items and services negotiated by hospitals with healthcare payers, the base rate negotiated for a service package and a dollar amount if the standard charge is based on a percentage of a fee schedule. CMS expects payer-specific negotiated charges to be posted as dollar amounts "for most contracting scenarios," the guidance stated. If hospitals cannot express these charges as dollar amounts, then CMS said they must indicate that the negotiated charge is a percentage. Hospitals must also provide information about the type of fee schedule in the additional notes data element and encode an "estimated allowed amount." Additionally, the guidance said that hospitals using "case rate" or "per diem" for the "standard charge methodology" data element must encode the dollar amount for the service package base rate, which can be coupled with a payer-specific negotiated charge algorithm and an estimated allowed amount.

Discontinuing the use of nine 9s CMS previously allowed hospitals to encode nine 9s in the data element value of MRFs when there was insufficient claims data to calculate an estimated allowed amount. The agency anticipated very few scenarios in which a hospital would have a limited reimbursement history, such as when a hospital negotiates a contract with a new payer. However, an internal review of sample MRFs from large acute care hospitals conducted in February 2025 revealed that hospitals were encoding nine 9s more frequently than CMS expected. Cited in the guidance, the analysis of MRFs from 60 hospitals found that 63% encode one or more nine 9s for their estimated allowed amount data element values. Additionally, 38% of MRFs had nine 9s for over 90% of their estimated allowed amount data element values, leading to thousands of nine 9s instances. The latest guidance prohibits the use of nine 9s in MRFs. To calculate the estimated allowed amount, CMS said hospitals should instead encode the average dollar amount the hospitals receive for an item or service based on electronic remittance advice (ERA) transaction data from the past 12 months. Using this data, the three scenarios in which this applies are: If the currently negotiated percentage or algorithm was used for just a portion of the 12-month period, then the hospital should encode the average dollar amount for just that portion of time.

If the item or service negotiated as a percentage or algorithm has been used or performed one or more times within the 12-month period, then hospitals should encode the average of those charges as the "estimated allowed amount" and put in the "notes" data element that there was “one or more instances of the item or service in the 12 months prior to posting the file.”

If an item or service negotiated as a percentage or algorithm was not used within the previous 12 months, then the hospital should encode a dollar-and-cents value related to their expectation of what the charge would be for that item or service, with a saying there were "zero instances of the item or service in the 12 months prior to posting the file."