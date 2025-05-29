Exploring Transparency in Coverage schema 2.0, prescription drug prices

Healthcare payers must comply with new guidance issued by the Departments of Labor, Treasury and Health and Human Services regarding Transparency in Coverage requirements.

On May 22, 2025, the Departments of Labor, Treasury and Health and Human Services (the Departments) issued updated guidance for health plans and issuers to establish an applicability date for publishing "an enhanced technical format for disclosures," according to a press release. The revised guidance aims to "eliminate meaningless or duplicative data and make cost information easier for consumers to understand and use," the Departments said.

The new guidance is in response to an executive order signed by President Trump on February 25, 2025. Executive Order 14221, "Making America Healthy Again by Empowering Patients with Clear, Accurate, and Actionable Healthcare Pricing Information," directs the Secretaries of the Departments to ensure standardization of hospital and health plan pricing information to make it easier to compare complete, accurate, and meaningful data.

Within the 90 days set by the executive order, the Departments delivered revised Transparency in Coverage requirements alongside new guidance for hospitals on disclosing their pricing information and several Requests for Information (RFIs) on expanding healthcare price transparency.

For healthcare payers, though, the updated guidance on Transparency in Coverage requirements provides explicitly a new schema version.

"Transparency empowers individuals to make well-informed health care decisions for themselves and their families," said Deputy Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling. "The departments’ actions today execute President Trump’s mission to address rising health care costs by promoting competition in the marketplace."

What is schema version 2.0? The updated guidance from the Departments announces a new schema version healthcare payers must use to disclose their pricing data. The new schema -- schema version 2.0 -- will replace schema version 1.0, which was enforced on July 1, 2022. The schemas are part of the Transparency in Coverage final rules released by the Departments in November 2020. They require non-grandfathered group health plans and health insurance issuers offering non-grandfathered group and individual health insurance coverage to publicize prices on their websites. According to the rules, the pricing information to be disclosed on public websites in separate machine-readable files (MRFs) includes in-network provider rates for covered items and services, billed charges and allowed amounts and prescription drug prices. However, enforcement of the prescription drug prices file has been delayed. The Departments also issued technical requirements for pricing information covered under the final rules, including putting MRFs on GitHub in the form of schemas. Schemas provide the technical data formats for the MRFs, while GitHub is an online hosting platform that CMS uses to host the repository set of schemas. The updated guidance stated that schema version 2.0 will "implement revised technical requirements for the in-network file and out-of-network allowed amount and billed charges file."

How schema version 2.0 advances healthcare price transparency The Departments want to continue expanding healthcare price transparency through MRFs required by the Transparency in Coverage final rules. As such, they intend to release schema version 2.0 to address key challenges they have noticed with current technical requirements. In the updated guidance, the Departments pointed to concerns with MRFs because of "file size, data integrity, and a lack of critical context that limits full transparency." They said schema version 2.0 will reduce file size by excluding duplicative data, reducing unnecessary data fields and including updates to improve the conceptualization of pricing data. Specifically, the Departments expect the updated schema version to: Eliminate duplicative data by requiring provider groups to be listed once and only referenced in the file versus redefining each provider group for each negotiated rate.

Decrease the total number of files by mandating a Table of Contents file for plans or policies that share negotiated rates.

Reduce data redundancy within files by requiring, when applicable, custom place-of-service codes for prices that apply to all locations in lieu of listing all places of service for each negotiated rate.

Enable users to better navigate data through clear disclosures of the applicable provider network information. These are some technical optimizations the Departments intend to make with schema version 2.0. However, this is just the start for the Departments, which they acknowledged in the updated guidance. They are also exploring future rulemaking to "refine and improve" MRF requirements under the Transparency in Coverage final rules.

Timeline for updated guidance requirements Since the release of the updated guidance, the Departments have been working with GitHub to develop schema version 2.0. They intend to complete its development by October 1, 2025, when plans and issuers should be able to access the finalized version’s technical requirements for in-network rate and out-of-network allowed amount and billed charges MRFs on GitHub. Plans and issuers will have about four months to complete the updates to their MRFs, according to the guidance. That means compliance will be required by February 2, 2026, when the Departments anticipate assessing compliance with schema version 2.0. In the meantime, plans and issuers should continue to use schema version 1.0. The Departments also said in the guidance that they will introduce new schema elements and reporting requirements, request feedback on the GitHub discussion board and provide diagram examples of files in the new format. When the Departments finalize the updated schema version on GitHub, they will also provide policy context and an explanation of changes in plain language on the Transparency in Coverage website. Healthcare payers can also expect a series of webinars hosted by the Departments throughout the finalization process.