How health systems can navigate the rise of the consumer AI chatbot

As consumer-facing health AI chatbots burst onto the scene, industry professionals are quickly finding themselves in one of two camps: those excited about the chatbots' potential and those worried about the damage they could cause.

But healthcare professionals, regardless of their AI skepticism, need to understand that AI is here to stay, if for no other reason than it fills a key patient engagement gap.

"People have at some time or another experienced difficulty understanding a doctor's instructions," according to Foluke Omosun, Ph.D., an assistant professor of communication and media studies at Sacred Heart University, where she recently published data about consumer health AI habits.

"Patients can use these tools to help them understand instructions, their symptoms and what questions to ask their doctors," Omosun said in an interview.

Earlier this year, OpenAI released a report about its flagship product, showing that users send almost 2 million messages to ChatGPT focused on healthcare each week.

Omosun's data showed that patients use these tools because the current slate of patient engagement resources falls short of their needs. About a third of patients already use these tools to research medical topics, and the survey showed they're willing to use them even more for care coordination.

Although there's a clear market for these tools, healthcare professionals' advice remains highly sought after. Gallup data shows that 73% of patients foremost consult their doctors for medical information, compared to just 16% who primarily turn to chatbots.

Doctors still have significant power in patient education and care navigation. To accept that patient-facing AI is here to stay, healthcare organizations must fold these tools into their digital front doors and encourage clinicians to discuss best practices with their patients.

How healthcare organizations can integrate AI chatbots It'd be a mistake for healthcare organizations to ignore AI's popularity. "If you do, your organization becomes out of touch," Nicole Lamoureaux, the CEO of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, also said in an interview. "The toothpaste is out of the tube already. If organizations don't start looking at these, you could lose trust with your patients, as well." Rather, the solution might be to work with AI. The technology boom is an opportunity for healthcare organizations to learn how to integrate the most popular platforms into their technology stacks, thereby gaining ownership and oversight capabilities. This is a fledgling space, but Forrester analyst Shannon Germain Farraher insists that health systems need to take the lead on patient-facing AI bots. "Healthcare organizations can't let health tech continue to lead full throttle in this initiative," she said in a previous interview. "They have to step up, take ownership and understand that this is not going away." There's a clear appetite among consumers for these types of tools. "Now, health organizations have to meet consumers where they're at," Germain Farraher continued. "They are the experts on healthcare. That is their core expertise." Therefore, these technologies need to be clinician-led with oversight, management and understanding on the part of health systems, she said. Organizations should consider embedding AI chatbots into the health system patient engagement suite. Instead of having patients access AI chatbots on third-party websites, integrating ChatGPT Health and similar services into a provider website or app will enable the system to integrate with the facility's IT systems and promote better oversight. That said, it's essential that these AI tools -- no matter who developed them -- be subject to rigorous oversight. According to Omosun's data, this is exactly what patients want. "There are good sides to technology," she noted. "It's when there's no oversight that we run into problems." Patients want medical professionals -- doctors, physician assistants/associates, nurses and public health professionals -- to conduct oversight of these tools, not the government or health IT companies, Omosun's data showed. This is reflective of the trust patients place in their clinicians.