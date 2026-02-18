73% of patients ask docs for health info, while only 16% ask AI

Nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults still turn to their doctors for medical information, according to a new Gallup report, while only 16% are turning to AI chatbots.

These findings are notable, as the medical industry contends with the insurgence of AI and the impact it could have on the consumer experience.

Mere weeks into 2026, leading AI companies announced the launch of their healthcare-specific chatbot tools. ChatGPT Healthcare, Claude for Healthcare and Amazon One Medical's Health AI assistant all seek to streamline the patient experience by letting users upload their medical records and providing care navigation and advice.

Although none of the AI chatbots claim to replace the expertise of a doctor, there have been concerns across the industry about the implications of over relying on these technologies.

This latest report, which Gallup based on its probability-based Gallup Panel, showed that there might not be much of a risk. Patients are still mostly seeking healthcare information from healthcare professionals.

Specifically, 73% of patients say they turn to their doctors or other medical professionals when seeking medical information, representing the most relied upon resource included in the Gallup report. Another 53% said they use medical websites written by or endorsed by medical authorities, such as well-known hospitals or public health agencies.

According to Gallup, people who consult medical authorities for health information can be divided into two subgroups: folks who rely solely on their personal doctor (30%) and those who don't have a usual source of care but rely on medical websites or even family and friends who are medical professionals (11%).

But with a growing list of medical resources, the Gallup report showed some subgroups are starting to mix in other sources. While using tools like AI chatbots or listening to health-related podcasts are still overall uncommon behaviors, there's a growing contingent Gallup dubbed the "Health Media Oriented" who are starting to integrate these sources into their healthcare.

Notably, this group, which Gallup said skews mostly female, still relies on healthcare professionals for medical information. It's just that they are also likely to integrate other sources into their information-seeking.

For example, 51% of those in this group read books about health and medicine, 38% consume health-related social media, 37% watch health reports on TV news programs and 30% listen to health-related podcasts.

AI chatbots still aren't popular with these patients, with fewer than a fifth (16%) consulting them for health advice.

Rather, it's the group Gallup called the "Health Self-Navigator" who are most likely to use AI chatbots, with 39% saying they use them. Another 51% said they consult with family and friends who aren't medical professionals and 49% said they read websites not affiliated with medical institutions, too.

Again, it should be noted that this crowd still values the word of their provider, with 74% saying they consult their doctor or another medical professional for healthcare information.

In fact, it's that penchant for a doctor consultation Gallup emphasizes. Despite emerging technologies promising to provide access to health information -- and, according to some, imperiling patient safety -- the doctor is still the most trusted source of medical information.

As medical professionals adjust to a growing library of AI chatbots designed to steer patient access to health information, they must recognize the role they have in informing patients. Providers could be instrumental in helping patients understand the opportunities and the limitations of these technologies and arm them with the skills to parse fact from fiction if and when they use them.

Sara Heath has reported news related to patient engagement and health equity since 2015.