Omada Health reports Q4 profit, offers new GLP-1 cash-pay option

Omada Health, a digital health provider focused on chronic disease, announced its first profitable quarter and a new cash-pay option for GLP-1 medications on March 5.

The company shared its fiscal year 2025 financial results, reporting full-year revenue of $260 million, up 53% from $169.8 million in 2024. Its revenue for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025 increased by 58%, from $47.9 million in Q4 2024 to $75.8 million in Q4 2025.

Additionally, the company turned a profit in Q4 2025, reporting net income of $5.1 million, compared with a net loss of $8.2 million in Q4 2024. It reduced its year-over-year net losses, ending 2025 with a net loss of $12.7 million, down from $47 million in 2024.

Omada Health, which went public in June 2025, ended the year with 886,000, up 55% year over year. The company noted that it is supporting 150,000 members on GLP-1s, compared with more than 50,000 at the end of 2024.

Company leaders highlighted the adoption of GLP-1s as a critical driver of growth. During an earnings call, Omada CFO Steven Cook stated that the "broad industry focus on cardiometabolic conditions, deeper penetration of multi-condition customers, strong adoption of our GLP-1 programs and more effective enrollment campaigns" were the primary growth drivers for the company in 2025.

The company is making further inroads into the GLP-1 market. In addition to its GLP-1 Enhanced Care Track, which offers members on GLP-1 medications personalized access to care teams, nutrition support and more, and GLP-1 virtual prescribing capability, Omada Health has launched GLP-1 Flex Care.

The new offering will allow members to purchase their GLP-1 medications on a cash-pay basis. The members will also receive medication management, nutrition and activity counseling and discontinuation support through the new offering.

The offering is targeted at the 55% of large employers that do not yet cover GLP-1s for obesity, said Sean Duffy, co-founder, CEO and director of Omada Health, during the earnings call.

"…it gives these employers a structured model, where, yes, for your comments, they do pay Omada and would pay Omada more for the GLP-1 Flex Care offering because that includes clinical evaluation, prescribing lab ordering and Omada lifestyle and behavioral support while eligible employees can purchase the branded GLPs out of pocket through vetted cash pay channels, of course, with a focus on accessing the lowest available price," he said.

In addition to its GLP-1 offerings, company leaders highlighted its commitment to addressing chronic disease via its cardiometabolic suite, which includes digital health programs for diabetes and hypertension, as well as its recently launched cholesterol management service.

"Our ability to support obesity and weight health, diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol and MSK conditions, and GLP-1 care as 1 provider continues to be a key differentiator and the growth across our cardiometabolic suite reflects this," said Wei-Li Shao, president of Omada Health, in the earnings call.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers the virtual healthcare landscape, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article mistakenly stated that Omada Health went public in May 2025. The article was updated on 3/6/2026.