LexisNexis expands Epic integration with identity verification capabilities

LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a data and analytics vendor, announced an expansion of its integration with Epic to offer additional identity verification capabilities. These capabilities will be available in the Epic Connection Hub, Epic's directory of third-party vendors that interoperate with Epic's systems. LexisNexis said it aims to enhance security and create a more streamlined user experience with the expanded integration.

Once launched later in 2026, hospitals using Epic My Chart will be able to choose which LexisNexis identity verification capabilities they want to combine to match their risk profile, the company said.

The portfolio of identity verification tools includes the LexisNexis ThreatMetrix, an AI-powered risk decision platform; LexisNexis Instant Verify, an identity verification system that validates personal information and professional credentials; and LexisNexis Flex ID, an identity verification tool that aims to streamline customer onboarding.

Other tools include LexisNexis Phone Finder, which evaluates the trustworthiness of phone numbers, and LexisNexis One Time Password, which sends a passcode to users via text, phone or email so they can log in to their systems.

"In an industry that remains a top target for cybercrime, striking a balance between user experience and security is critical," Jonathan Shannon, assistant vice president of healthcare strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said in the press release.

"We pride ourselves on offering identity verification solutions that provide a seamless experience and uphold strong security standards, enabling organizations to grant legitimate access with confidence. This integration is another step forward in instilling confidence and trust in healthcare organizations and patients alike."

Identity verification is a key security and privacy mechanism in healthcare. Healthcare organizations often manage hundreds of digital identities with varying levels of privilege, and cyberthreat actors are increasingly exploiting this environment.

However, as threat actors use AI to become more savvy in this arena, healthcare defenders are also using AI to fight back. AI is increasingly being used to enhance identity verification, and is particularly useful when it comes to combating deepfakes and detecting fraud, the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC) noted in a white paper.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions also highlighted AI's potential in identity management, saying that it plans to continue integrating products into the Epic Connection Hub, including an AI-powered identity verification tool that authenticates documents to detect deepfakes, forgeries and fraud.