Why Walmart's return to telehealth features a marketplace model

Nearly two years after Walmart shuttered its telehealth service, the retail giant reentered the virtual care arena in January 2026 with the newly launched Better Care Services. This new initiative reflects lessons learned from its earlier telehealth venture and demonstrates how retailers are adapting to the evolving virtual care landscape.

The heyday of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic prompted more than one non-healthcare company to make a virtual care gamble. Amazon, Costco, Best Buy and more made virtual care plays during the pandemic years, but not all of these efforts were successful. For instance, Amazon shuttered its original Amazon Care service, which included telehealth and in-person care, in 2022, while Best Buy sold its remote patient monitoring provider, Current Health, back to its cofounder in 2025.

"Walmart is a good example of a retailer that is kind of scaling up some of these programs, testing whether or not they work, and then ultimately shuttering them," said Madelyn Knowles, senior research manager at Rock Health Advisory, in an interview. "And so, this is a bit of a re-do, and I'm assuming that they're hoping that this one will be more successful."

What differentiates this virtual care service? Walmart's Better Care Services has been billed as a "one-stop digital destination" for healthcare. Through the platform, customers will be able to access a curated network of third-party telehealth providers for urgent care and behavioral health, as well as LillyDirect, Eli Lilly's digital health tool for chronic disease management and medication delivery. According to Leslie Fletcher, vice president of growth and partnerships, Health & Wellness at Walmart, customers were voicing their frustration with the fragmented, hard-to-navigate healthcare landscape, as well as highlighting their desire for choice amid affordability concerns. "We saw an opportunity to simplify that experience by creating a marketplace of care, nutrition and everyday health needs in one place," Fletcher said in an interview that took place before Feb. 1. "Launching Better Care Services now reflects a clear acceleration of our efforts to make Walmart a one-stop wellness destination, where customers can move from guidance to care and then choose to return to Walmart for all their post-diagnosis needs." Better Care Services offers access to a wide array of providers, including Doctor on Demand, Wheel Virtual Clinic and BetterHelp, for telehealth visits, after which the customer can use Walmart's pickup and delivery options to access medication and wellness products. Walmart's previous telehealth service was provided through MeMD, a virtual care provider it bought in 2021. As a result, telehealth efforts were concentrated within a single provider. Better Care Services, on the other hand, brings multiple services and options together into a single destination. "It is not just about a virtual visit; it is about helping customers navigate their broader wellness journey," Fletcher said. "The platform connects customers to curated third-party care providers, along with pharmacy services, nutrition insights and delivery options, all in one place, making healthcare easier to understand and act on." Additionally, the MeMD virtual care service operated in conjunction with Walmart's 51 health centers across five states, which the retailer closed in 2024. At the time, Walmart spokesperson Annie Patterson noted that "virtual care was a key offering in the health centers, and with those closing, it no longer makes sense to operate a virtual care service." Rock Health's Knowles said that deciding not to tie the new virtual care service to an in-person footprint is notable, as it will likely ease operational complexity. Not only that, but the company also appears to be playing to its strengths. "They are, as I understand it, quite integrated with their own pharmacy services," Knowles said. "There is a nutrition component, which, as a retailer that sells groceries, makes a lot of sense in terms of how they're setting that up. And so, it appears to be a very Walmart-focused, integrated care ecosystem without that physical component."