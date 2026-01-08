Patients send 2M messages to ChatGPT. How can docs respond?

Healthcare consumers are relying on ChatGPT to help them manage their healthcare, with a new report from the AI chatbot's creator, OpenAI, revealing that users have sent millions of messages to parse through medical bills, insurance claims and medical jargon.

Worldwide, about a quarter of ChatGPT's 800 million regular users asks a healthcare-related question weekly, OpenAI said, referencing an internal assessment of the company's data.

This comes amidst a backdrop of a healthcare information problem, OpenAI added. The report references a West Health and Gallup Poll published toward the end of 2025, revealing that Americans give the U.S. healthcare system a C average, driven in large part by poor cost scores. Patients have also previously reported low trust levels in medical experts, including public health bodies.

OpenAI indicated that its ChatGPT tool helps fill that void, although it should be noted that the report can be considered product marketing.

Somewhere between 1.6 and 1.9 messages each week focused on health insurance, health plan comparisons, healthcare price transparency, claims and billing questions, eligibility and enrollment and coverage or cost-sharing details, OpenAI said.

What's more, OpenAI suggested that ChatGPT helps fill a care access void. Notably, patients have reported that healthcare access in the U.S. could improve, with respondents in the West Health and Gallup Poll reporting long wait times and long travel distances to providers.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT helps fill in those gaps, noting that 7 in 10 healthcare conversations with the AI chatbot happen outside of normal clinic hours.

This trend is more pronounced in rural areas, where healthcare access is more challenging. OpenAI reported 600,000 health-related messages per week in rural communities. Zeroing in on rural healthcare deserts, the company reported 580,000 messages sent during a single four-week period at the end of last year.