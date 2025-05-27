Average patient appointment wait time is 31 days in 2025

Appointment wait times are up 19% since 2022, with new data from AMN Healthcare showing it takes an average of 31 days for a patient to get an appointment on the books.

The assessment, which looked at 15 major metropolitan areas in the country, showed an increase in appointment wait times from 26 days in 2022. In 2004, appointment waits were 21 days, AMN Healthcare said.

"Average physician appointment wait times are the longest they have been since we began conducting the survey in 2004," Leah Grant, president of AMN Healthcare's Physician Solutions division (formerly known as Merritt Hawkins), said in a press release. "Longer physician appointment wait times are a significant indicator that the nation is experiencing a growing shortage of physicians."

The increase in appointment wait times is notable, considering the researchers looked at large, metropolitan areas. These regions have some of the highest patient-provider ratios, and yet patients still face a long wait to get an appointment on the calendar.

“It’s a sobering sign for the rest of the country when even patients in large cities must wait weeks to see a physician,” Grant said.

Boston had the longest documented appointment wait time, with patients having to wait an average of 65 days to see a physician. In Atlanta, which had the shortest average appointment wait time, that number was 12 days.