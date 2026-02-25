How a Mass. health system boosted patient safety reporting by 500%

At Massachusetts-based Emerson Health, patient safety reporting isn't just about having a tool to flag an event; it's about staff having the psychological safety to use it, too, according to Christi Barney, Emerson's vice president of quality and patient safety and chief health equity officer.

To be sure, digital patient safety reporting systems are important to healthcare organizations. These are the tools employees can use to flag when there's been a patient safety event and, depending on the technology, see how it is resolved.

But according to Barney, patient safety reporting doesn't suffer because health systems don't have the right IT setup. It's because the health system doesn't have a just culture of patient safety in place that gives staff the psychological safety to speak up about incidents without fear of punitive action.

Emerson knows something about fostering psychological safety in staff, spending most of its post-pandemic years focusing on building a just culture around patient safety and ultimately achieving a 500% increase in patient safety reporting.

"We really wanted to use safety reporting as one mechanism to do high-reliability culture work," Barney said in an interview. "We wanted to make sure that all of the frontline staff -- everyone from the housekeepers to the physicians -- had access to our safety reporting platform and that they would have assurance that if they took the time and energy to put in a safety report, something was going to happen from it."

By implementing its patient safety reporting system with an emphasis on a just culture, Emerson sought to reframe employees' roles in improving clinical quality.

Focusing on a just culture for patient safety Healthcare's patient safety challenges are well documented, starting in 2000 with the Institute of Medicine's seminal report, To Err is Human. The industry has made significant strides in reducing preventable patient harm since the report's publication, but challenges remain. In 2023, researchers reported that patient safety events occur in about a quarter of inpatient hospitalizations. And those are just the safety events that organizations know about. In 2025, a report from the Office of Inspector General showed that around half of patient safety events go unreported. It doesn't take a lot to understand why. Hospital staff are unlikely to report adverse patient safety events if they think they will get in serious trouble, especially if that event was a "near-miss" event in which no patient harm actually occurred. While adverse patient safety events do warrant corrective action, experts agree that most corrective action should not be punitive. "We look at human factors, but a lot of that comes down to this concern about whether or not we've equipped the humans well," Barney explained. "We may have had gaps in our training, or we may not have built a system around people that supports them doing their very best work." A patient safety event is not typically a personal failure of a staff member or team, but rather a system failure. Barney's team at Emerson has done significant work to build a just culture in medicine. Just cultures balance personal accountability with systems accountability when something goes wrong, making patient safety case reviews and corrective actions fairer. This builds psychological safety among staff members, making them feel more comfortable submitting a patient safety event in an organization's reporting system.

IT gives visibility into adverse event resolution But building a just culture is half the battle, Barney pointed out. If people are going to take the time to submit a patient safety event, they want to know how it's being addressed. That requires having the best technology in place and a team willing to conduct corrective action reviews. "Over the years, we've struggled with people saying a barrier to reporting is that it feels like it goes into a black hole, and they never know what's going on," Barney noted. "We wanted to address that." Emerson uses RLDatix to collect patient safety event reports. According to Barney, the system doesn't just collect reports, it also lets individuals involved in the event see how the case review is progressing, who is involved and, ultimately, how it's been resolved. Importantly, technology alone doesn't solve a problem. Without a dedicated team focused on quality and patient safety, Emerson would not be able to do thorough follow-ups on patient safety flags.