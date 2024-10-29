Disclosing medical errors, adverse events to patients

Disclosing a medical error or an adverse patient safety event to patients and their family members is not an easy task.

In an industry defined by its vow to do no harm, healthcare providers always hope to have a healing impact on their patients, not deliver care that causes harm.

Although the U.S. ranks generally highly for patient safety, mistakes and medical errors still happen in healthcare settings. According to a 2023 New England Journal of Medicine study, adverse patient safety events occur in around a quarter of inpatient hospitalizations.

The nation's healthcare leaders have begun to reframe medical errors from abject clinician failures to system failures. In doing so, industry leaders remove the shame of a medical error, increase the odds of reporting and, therefore, increase the odds of remedying healthcare systems and processes to ensure better outcomes in the future.

But even as the healthcare industry works to reduce the rate of medical errors, providers who make a mistake are left with a challenging task: disclosing the medical error to their patients and their families.

It's never easy to admit to a mistake, especially when that mistake had serious consequences. However, being transparent about a mistake or medical error, especially one that has resulted in patient harm, is essential to practicing ethical medicine.

Why disclose a medical error to a patient? Most experts agree that disclosing a medical error, even a near-miss error that did not cause patient harm, is an ethical imperative. However, there are also several practical reasons for doing so. Overall, disclosure of medical errors can make patients feel better about the care they received, despite the harm they might have experienced. Open and transparent communication about what happened and how can be comforting to patients and help build trust. For this reason, disclosure of medical errors can actually reduce the risk of medical malpractice lawsuits. Some data shows that patients and/or their families file medical malpractice lawsuits because they sense that a detail regarding their care is being hidden, although it has been a while since researchers explored this area. According to one 2003 study, researchers found that patients and families who file medical malpractice lawsuits are seeking a clear explanation of what happened. When patients and families perceive that a provider is withholding something, they are more likely to file a suit. "Paradoxically, error disclosure may reduce overall malpractice costs, probably because patients often sue when they feel their physicians are avoiding them or hiding information," according to a viewpoint published in the AMA Journal of Ethics. Conversely, hospital programs for fully disclosing medical errors can actually reduce the rate of malpractice suits. For example, at the University of Michigan Health System, an early adopter of full transparency programs, saw a decline in medical malpractice lawsuits once their providers were instructed to fully disclose mistakes to patients, health system researchers wrote in a seminal 2010 Annals of Internal Medicine study.

How to disclose medical errors to patients Healthcare providers might not know where to start when disclosing a medical error to a patient. In addition to the quality reporting required for documenting adverse patient safety events and medical errors, clinicians must also contend with the challenges of delivering bad news to a patient and admitting to an error or mistake. Gather basic facts Healthcare providers should start by gathering the basic facts of the adverse event, according to the AMA viewpoint. This will help them recount the event clearly and objectively for the patient and any family members. Prepare for the conversation Healthcare providers should also consider how they will discuss the medical error with the patient and their family members, which will require some preparation. For example, the AMA article recommends clinicians consider whether they'd like to have a colleague or a supervisor present for the conversation. Often, healthcare providers feel angry, worried or defensive about a medical error. In these cases, it can be helpful to have a colleague, supervisor or someone else who can speak on behalf of the hospital present. The University of Michigan Health System encourages its providers to consider the setting for these grave discussions. Providers should find a quiet, private room the meet with patients and family members and ensure they have turned off their pagers and cell phones. Considerations for disclosing the medical error Most experts agree that the best way to disclose a medical error is with clear, concise communication and empathy. According to the AMA, providers should outline what happened and how. They should stick to the facts of the adverse event and avoid conjecture while also considering patient health literacy levels. The University of Michigan Health System suggests providers describe the error, when and where it occurred and the consequences of the harm. They should apologize and outline the actions that will be taken to mitigate the harm. Additionally, they should discuss the actions that the organization will take to prevent this error from happening again, who will manage the patient's care moving forward and identify the system elements that contributed to the error. The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) breaks down the key components of a medical error disclosure into four parts: Disclosure of all harmful errors.

Explanation about how or why the error occurred.

How the harm will be minimized.

How the physician or hospital will prevent that error in the future. Central to all of this is clinician empathy, both AMA and the University of Michigan Health System state. Providers should affirm a patient's feelings of worry or anger while explaining that the adverse event was not expected or intended. More specifically, providers should actively use the words "error" or "mistake" and "I'm sorry," the health system recommends. Health systems have their own part to play. According to AHRQ, some clinicians don't fully disclose medical errors because they haven't received training about how to do this. Including training seminars about how to disclose medical errors could help improve the overall culture of patient safety within an organization. To that point, organizations must reflect on their overall culture of safety. As more organizations understand adverse events to be systems failures, they can build psychological safety that promotes transparency about and reporting of medical errors. Although experts agree providers and health systems should disclose medical errors with empathy for patients and their family members, there is still some gray area around explicitly apologizing. The University of Michigan Health System asserts providers should apologize when discussing a medical error with a patient. However, other industry experts have cautioned against such practice, lest the apology be used as an admission of guilt in a medical malpractice lawsuit. Generally speaking, apologies can be therapeutic for patients who have experienced an adverse safety event. However, it would be beneficial for healthcare providers to understand the legal landscape of so-called "I'm sorry" laws and how they might affect their organization.